FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 63,081 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Sept. 4. State health officials also have reported 861 total deaths and 56,889 recoveries.

• The state will begin a phased reopening of in-person visitations at its prisons next month, officials announced Sept. 3. In-person visitation at the facilities stopped in March to slow the spread of covid-19.

• More K-12 schools and classes across the state switched temporarily to online learning this week as students and staff were quarantined after exposure to covid-19. According to a revised report provided by the state Health Department on Sept. 2, there were cumulative totals of 1,850 covid-19 cases in public schools, 106 cases in private schools, and 556 cases in colleges and universities between June 15 and Aug. 31.

• State officials said Sept. 3 that new cases in Washington County, which had the largest increase that day, were mostly among college-aged people. Data released Sept. 2 by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville showed an accelerating rate of new covid-19 cases despite a majority of classes being held online and guidelines requiring face coverings indoors.

• The state fell short of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s testing goal for the second straight month. The governor set a "high" goal of 190,000 tests for August after he said he received assurances from the White House that testing would ramp up after a slowdown in July of commercial lab tests.

