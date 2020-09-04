High school key games to watch

OVERALL TOP 10

NO. 1 BRYANT AT MARION

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Patriot Stadium, Marion

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Marion: Keith Houston

RECORDS Bryant 1-0; Marion 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Bryant scored 42 first-half points on its way to a 48-7 rout of Saline County rival Benton in the Salt Bowl on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. ... Austin Ledbetter threw four touchdown passes for Bryant, which currently owns the state's longest winning streak at 18 games dating back to 2018. ... Marion lost 35-19 to Wynne last Friday. ... The Patriots are in a two-week stretch where they'll face 2019 state champions, with Class 7A Bryant tonight and Class 4A Joe T. Robinson on Sept. 11.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Har-Ber Stadium, Springdale

COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS North Little Rock first game; Springdale Har-Ber 0-1

NOTEWORTHY This is J.R. Eldridge's regular-season debut with North Little Rock after spending nine seasons at Arkadelphia, where he won Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018. ... The Charging Wildcats scrimmaged at El Dorado last Friday and are the last 7A-Central Conference team to have played a regular-season game this season. ... Springdale-Har Ber threw 5 interceptions in a 31-15 loss at Jenks, Okla., last Friday. ... Drue McClendon and Hudson Brewer each had a touchdown run for the Wildcats against Jenks.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE

AT NO. 6 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Bentonville first game; Conway 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville was scheduled to host Liberty (Mo.) North last Friday, but Liberty North was not allowed to travel out of state because of its conference ruling that teams could not travel because of covid-19. ... The Tigers won the 7A-West Conference last season. ... After trailing 14-0, Conway pulled away for a 38-21 victory over Fayetteville last Friday. ... Bryce Bohanon caught 7 passes for 136 yards and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for the Wampus Cats.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE WEST

VS. MUSKOGEE, OKLA.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank of NWA Field, Bentonville

COACHES Muskogee, Okla.: Rafe Watkins; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt

RECORDS Muskogee, Okla., 0-1; Bentonville West 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West is playing an Oklahoma opponent for the second week in a row. ... The Wolverines lost 50-23 Saturday at Broken Arrow, Okla., in a nationally-televised game. ... It is Bentonville West's home opener. ... Muskogee lost to Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness 20-13 last Friday.

NO. 7 CABOT

AT NO. 10 JONESBORO

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cooksey-Johns Stadium, Jonesboro

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Jonesboro: Randy Coleman

RECORDS Cabot 1-0; Jonesboro 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Cabot defeated Searcy 35-18 last Friday. ... Tyler Gee threw two touchdown passes for the Panthers. ... Jonesboro overcame a 14-7 fourth quarter deficit and won at Little Rock Catholic 28-24. ... Cross Jumper threw three touchdown passes, which were all caught by Will Barre.

NO. 8 GREENWOOD

AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jim Rowland Southside Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron

RECORDS Greenwood first game; Fort Smith Southside: 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood was off last week and will play its first game under new coach Chris Young tonight at Fort Smith Southside. ... Young was the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator under Rick Jones, who is now a senior consultant at Missouri. ... Fort Smith Southside lost 35-7 to crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside on Aug. 27. ... Kim Dameron is in his first season with the Mavericks after coaching on the college level, including a head-coaching stint at Eastern Illinois.

NO. 1 TEAMS IN THE STATE

CLASS 4A

NO. 1 JOE T. ROBINSON

VS. MAUMELLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charlie George Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Maumelle: Kirk Horton; Robinson: Todd Eskola

RECORDS Maumelle 1-0; Robinson 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Maumelle held on to defeat Sylvan Hills 27-21 last Friday. ... The Hornets were the No. 3 seed from the 5A-Central Conference in 2019. ... Robinson led 21-20 at halftime last Friday, but lost to Pulaski Academy 48-34. ... Buddy Gaston threw four touchdown passes for the Senators last week.

CLASS 3A

NO. 1 HARDING ACADEMY

AT MENA

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Randall Whorton Field, Mena

COACHES Harding Academy: Neil Evans; Mena: Craig Bentley

RECORDS Harding Academy first game; Mena 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy is playing its first game of the season after having its season opener set for Aug. 28 at Bald Knob was cancelled because of eight positive covid-19 tests. ... The Wildcats went 15-0 in 2019 and won the Class 3A state championship. ... Mena shut out De Queen 39-0 last Friday. ... Max Montgomery threw three touchdown passes for the Bearcats.

OPEN DATES THIS WEEK

No. 5 Benton (No. 1 Class 6A), No. 9 Pulaski Academy (No. 1 Class 5A), Fordyce (No. 1 Class 2A)