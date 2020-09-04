Housing part of downtown push

Wagner Construction employee Stephen Flanigan studies a blueprint recently at 324 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff. Wagner Construction is heading the renovation of three buildings on Main Street that are part of the Urban Renewal Agency’s downtown revitalization efforts. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

This is part two of a two-part series on urban renewal efforts going on in Pine Bluff.

StreetScape, the project to revitalize Pine Bluff's downtown business district, is a big focus of money and effort by the city, but as the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency works to complete renovations on three downtown buildings, it is also casting its eye on living space near downtown to help facilitate new investment.

Work has been in progress for several months clearing an area beginning at West Pine Street, a block west of Main Street, that sits between West Third Avenue and the Union Pacific rail crossing at West Fourth Avenue, extending west two blocks to South Walnut Street. Currently, the only structures on that two-block parcel are the old Greyhound Bus Station, which is privately owned, and a building owned by the agency that last housed a bingo hall. The remainder of the area consists of vacant lots from which the agency is clearing piles of dirt and concrete debris as it readies the site for a proposed housing development, but Maurice Taggart, director of the Urban Renewal Agency, said it has been slow going.

"I spoke with one of the investors, and covid-19 has everything slowed down," Taggart said. "The main thing is to make sure that they're able to do the financing. But you get a 50- to 70-unit complex right around the corner from downtown, you've got the walkability, you've got those businesses right there downtown, the houses will help feed the downtown piece."

Ryan Watley, director of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said public support for the initiatives put forward by Go Forward Pine Bluff and its ability to secure private funding to go along with public funding for improvement projects have helped to foster a climate of development.

"That helps to facilitate investment interest, and it's up to us to turn that interest into actual finance," Watley said.

"There's the public investment, and the plan is to use that to spur additional private investment, which has not been so easy to come by in traditionally weak markets, but I think every day our market gets stronger through the construction and renovations that are taking place."

One person who is all in on the vision for downtown, to the point that he and his wife have invested about a half-million dollars into downtown property, actually came to Pine Bluff from Austin, Texas, five years ago, he said, with the intention of buying, fixing up and selling houses.

Wil Jenkins said he and his wife, Jan Robinson, came to the area to be near Robinson's daughter, figuring to build a business out of rehabilitating and selling houses in Pine Bluff. But that plan was derailed, Jenkins said, the first time Robinson saw the downtown area.

"We came here from Austin five years ago and our original plan was to flip houses," Jenkins said. "Jan took one look and fell in love with the history, the old buildings, just the history of Pine Bluff itself," Jenkins said. "Now honestly, I bought into my wife's vision because when we moved here, Main Street was closed and was full of a bunch of bricks.

She just started walking down Main Street looking at the rich history, the lake, the river, and she told me it reminded her of Oklahoma City 40 years ago."

The collapse of the oil industry in 1982 began an almost 20-year slide into oblivion for Oklahoma City's downtown, but that slide began to reverse after voters approved a 1 percent sales tax and subsequently approved a package of nine projects with a $363 million price tag that included Bricktown Ballpark, the Ford Center, renovation of the Civic Center Music Hall, new trolleys, a new library and improvements to the Canadian River.

"Mind you, when we came here, that was before Go Forward Pine Bluff and before any talk of a casino," Jenkins said.

"We made a gamble, and it looks like it's going to pay off. There's a $350 million casino being built less than 2 miles from here and our downtown is critical to becoming another destination in the Pine Bluff area."

Jenkins said he and Robinson own nine downtown properties, including the Uptown Salon and Boutique they operate at 204 S. Main St. and Hot Rods Sports Bar at 201 S. Main St., and he said he plans to open a coffee shop soon at the former Burt's Clothing at 209 S. Main St. he has named The Grind at Burt's.

They recently purchased the Community Theater at 207 W. Second Ave., he said, which they hope to have open soon.

"Once people can get back out again and we can have some kind of return to normal life, we plan to show movies there and offer live entertainment as well," he said. "The way to bring this downtown back is to make sure people have things to do when they come here."

Jenkins said he plans to sell some of the properties he owns to investors, and some he will develop himself. He said he has plans for two restaurants in a 15,000-square-foot, two-story building across from the salon.

"We'll have one on the bottom floor and one on the top floor with an elevator and a grand staircase between the two," he said.

"The restaurant on the bottom, I've already picked the name out for it. I'm going to call it Papadoo's Pizza and Spaghetti Warehouse."

Jenkins said he plans to put a fine dining restaurant on the top floor and said he is currently in talks with a prominent chef about managing it. He said he envisions a grand staircase as well as an elevator to provide access to the second floor.

"It will have a balcony overlooking Main Street so that people can sit here and soak up that experience of eating on Main Street," Jenkins said. "The newly revitalized Main Street, I might add."

Ten years from now, Taggart said, he believes downtown Pine Bluff will be a thriving, vibrant area teeming with shops, entertainment venues and people.

"I don't want to compare it to anywhere else, but if you look at places like downtown El Dorado, places like that," he said, "I can see that, but here's the caveat. That's only as long as the needle is being pushed forward. The resources are there and the right people are in the right places to push theses projects forward.

A lot of times these projects sit on a shelf and gather dust, but I think as long as we've got people committed to making this happen, 10 years from now we'll have a very vibrant downtown area."

Taggart, a native of Pine Bluff, said his involvement was motivated by a desire to see the city become known once again as the gateway to the Delta and a destination point for people from all over, drawn by the history, the culture and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

"I don't do it for the money or the glory," he said with a laugh. "I have to do my part because I remember what it used to be and I know we have the potential to get it done, but if we don't move now we may not get this opportunity again."