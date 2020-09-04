I-630 rollover kills North Little Rock man, injures 3 others, troopers say

A North Little Rock man died and three others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned Friday afternoon on Interstate 630 near University Avenue, state police said.

Aaron Smith, 38, was driving a Toyota Camry east on the interstate around 3:20 p.m. when he veered right to avoid a collision, according to a preliminary report.

He then veered back to the left and crossed all lanes of traffic, the report states, before the Camry struck a concrete barrier. The vehicle then flipped onto its roof and Smith was ejected.

He died, and three passengers — a 34-year-old woman and two minors — were injured, state police said.

It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, and the road was dry, according to the report.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 410 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas road so far this year.