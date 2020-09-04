Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Clinton Duane Purser, 49, of 4106 Patterson Road in Pea Ridge was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to comply with reporting requirements. Purser was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Leslie Whelchel, 29, of 3202 Scott Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal mischief. Whelchel was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Thomas Fritch, 45, of 283 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Fritch was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Emonie Rattler, 19, of 1841 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and aggravated assault. Rattler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Patsi Sherrard, 24, of 17883 Krie Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal mischief. Sherrard was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Aaron McPherson, 35, of 402 Stapleton Place in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. McPherson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Maria Guadalupe Campos, 22, of 404 Village Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Campos was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 30, of 632 S. Wright St. Apt. 3 in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Montalvo-Alvarado was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brittany Nicole Eoff, 35, of 3705 W. Murdock Lane in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Eoff was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Leo Mason Meythaler, 25, of 1305 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with 10 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and intimidating a witness. Meythaler was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Hien Le, 48, of 340 40th St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Le was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Timothy Mulanax, 32, of 102 Bailey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with interference with custody. Mulanax was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Shane Smith, 18, of 17559 Carroll Lane in Winslow was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, theft of property, breaking or entering and criminal mischief. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.