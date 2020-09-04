Not a 'racist,' former sheriff insists

Todd Wright breaks down after his friend Bobby Webb of DeWitt told him to make things right and resign. (The Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Former Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright, who resigned his position Aug. 28 after an audio recording of him using racial slurs was made public, told the Pine Bluff Commercial on Sunday that what people heard on that audio recording is not his true nature.

During the brief interview, Wright expressed love for everyone, no matter their race, creed or color. Admitting to being a sinner, he said he has faith in the Lord and said he has a caring and genuine heart.

"Being labeled as a racist I feel is unjust," said Wright, who said he now fears for the safety of his children caused by his actions. "I can assure you if you ask local people who know me and have had interactions with me, you would find no basis for that label from not one person over the last 26 years."

The chain of events that led to Wright's resignation from the job he held since 2017 reportedly began with a casual conversation at a grocery store in DeWitt between Desiree Middlebrooks and a store employee, Nick Clark, who is Black. That encounter led to a racist rant between Wright and Middlebrooks that she secretly recorded as he made verbal threats against her, expressed rage and used racial slurs.

A special Quorum Court meeting held last Friday morning at the Arkansas County Courthouse in DeWitt was called for justices of the peace to discuss Wright's behavior and present a resolution requesting his resignation.

"After viewing and hearing the video, I was terribly upset to know that we have someone out here that's supposed to be taking care of us, protecting and serving, to have that kind of opinion of me – I'm using me as a race because of my color," said Justice of the Peace Inez McLemore, who is Black.

McLemore expressed fear she had for inmates the sheriff's office oversees.

"If the head is corrupt, the whole body is corrupt," McLemore said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 90 people were allowed in the Quorum Court meeting, and many more demonstrated outside the building, demanding Wright's resignation. During the almost two-hour meeting, many community members expressed hurt, anger and outrage among themselves with some of them speaking publicly as Wright sat slouched in a chair in the corner of the room.

Wright told the group that what was said and done was in the privacy of his own home, and he blamed his actions on the devil. He said the audio was recorded because he was mad at Middlebrooks after he had missed a funeral for a friend, who he said was Black. He also mentioned many of his Black constituents with whom he had formed bonds.

"I'm a Christian man. I read my Bible everyday," said Wright. "I am by no means a racist. That video does not show the true picture of me."

Members of the public who were in attendance were unmoved by Wright's apology and continued to demand his resignation.

"If it's in your heart, in your mind and you say it, you mean it," said McLemore. "What you did on that video brought a world of separation."

The Quorum Court then unanimously passed a resolution requesting Wright's resignation as sheriff. The resolution stated his conduct was detrimental the performance of his duties. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best noted that the Quorum Court, lacking the authority to fire an elected official, could only request his resignation.

PUBLIC SPEAKS OUT

As the floor opened for public comment, many of Clark's friends and family came forward and addressed Wright.

"The guy he was speaking of, that's my nephew," said Betty Wofford. "He wouldn't come here today. He doesn't like this kind of stuff but he's hurt."

Wofford described her nephew as a family man who works two jobs.

"I don't believe anything you just said. You have to say this stuff because you want to keep your job," said Wofford who also said that Wright has not engaged himself with the community of DeWitt in his position as sheriff.

Clark's mother, who was not clearly identified, said her son was a solid member of the community.

"I don't feel that was right for you to call him out of his name like that," she said, stating that her son hasn't been back to work because of the hurt and embarrassment. "I do wish that you would resign or get fired."

The media attention of the recording reached millions, attracting the attention of civil-rights leaders and national activists.

Jackie Smith, a native of Little Rock, is a national activist by way of Atlanta, Chicago and New York, who is known for her works for equality and justice for minority groups.

She had traveled to Arkansas earlier that day and told Wright that if he didn't want people arriving in the city to protest, he needed to resign immediately.

"I traveled a long ways to let you know Todd, it's unacceptable," she said. "You wonder why we riot. You wonder why we loot – because you're teaching us what hate is. That is not what we want to do. We want your resignation today."

"Mr. Wright, you need to resign today but beyond that, the policing in this county has to be totally changed," said attorney Furonda Brasfield, who said she was pushing to have the FBI investigate law enforcement in Arkansas County because of alleged corruption. "If the head is poisonous, you have to look at the whole body," she said.

'LAY THAT BADGE DOWN'

Wright initially said he was not going to resign.

"I've said things that I shouldn't have said but as far as racism, I don't condone it," said Wright.

Spectators in the audience could be heard shouting, "Just resign and get it over with." But Wright was adamant that he would not leave office, which caused many in the audience to leave in the middle of the meeting.

From a window outside the courtroom people could be seen protesting on the front lawn of the courthouse..

Inside the courtroom, a Black mother with a white husband said her daughter had spent the night at Wright's home with his niece and that the girl had witnessed the same racial antics.

"I'm praying you go get some help and stop using the devil as an excuse," the woman said.

One by one, emotional comments from some audience members began taking a toll on Wright. He sat up straight and was attentive, and then his eyes began to well with tears.

With a change of heart, Wright announced he would resign in a month. But a former DeWitt police officer kept pressuring him to resign immediately.

"Todd, I've known you all my life. You need to take that badge and set it on that table and walk out of here, Todd," said former officer Bobby Webb, who said he has known Wright for decades. "You know I love you, but you screwed up. Lay that badge down, lay that gun down and walk out of here."

With tears streaming down his face, Wright surrendered his badge and gun and embraced Webb.

A remorseful Wright announced his resignation, effective immediately. He also said he suffered from post-traumatic stress and pleaded for help because he could not afford it.

A motion made to accept his resignation and grant Wright 30 days of pay for was passed by a unanimous vote.

"I'm asking everyone to realize there is compassion that we have to show love," said McLemore. "I'm asking that you would, with this motion, grant Mr. Todd Wright 30 days on the payroll. He has children. They are going to suffer. They need to eat."

Chief Deputy Randy Bateman will act as interim sheriff until a replacement is appointed or a special election is held to fill the seat. The Quorum Court is accepting applications and resumes until Sept. 21.