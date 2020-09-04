Police: 4 shot, including 3 teens, late Thursday in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A shooting injured four people, including three teenagers, Thursday evening in Little Rock, police said.

Two 18-year-olds, Arion Smith and Dominic Cooper, told police they went Thursday night to 19 Nandina Circle to buy guns from a group, according to a police report.

The 18-year-olds said while there, the group “turned” on them and began shooting. Both 18-year-olds were shot, as were a 17-year-old and 21-year-old Cantrell Brewer, the report states.

Three other teens were at the scene when police arrived, two more 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old who said they had been inside a vehicle during the shooting.

Police took the trio to the station for an interview, while the others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Investigators also said in the report they found a black backpack behind a nearby creek containing a rifle and a handgun.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said Friday morning none of the injuries were life-threatening. Charges are pending in the case, according to the spokesman.

This story was originally published at 11:24 a.m.