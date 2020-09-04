Police kill man suspected in Portland activist death

SEATTLE -- A man being investigated in the fatal shooting of a right-wing activist who was part of a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Ore., was killed Thursday night when authorities moved to arrest him, according to three law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

The officials said Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed during the encounter in Lacey, Wash., southwest of Seattle, when a federal fugitive task force moved to apprehend him.

No details of the encounter were available late Thursday.

An arrest warrant had been issued by Portland police Thursday. Also Thursday, Vice News published an interview with Reinoehl in which he appeared to admit to the shooting, saying, "I had no choice."

The Portland police had been investigating Saturday's shooting death of Aaron Danielson, one of the supporters of President Donald Trump who went into downtown Portland and clashed with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

Reinoehl had been a persistent presence at the demonstrations in Portland over recent weeks, helping the protesters with security and suggesting on social media that the struggle was becoming a war where "there will be casualties."

"I am 100% ANTIFA all the way!" he posted on Instagram in June, referring to a loose collection of activists who have mobilized to oppose groups they see as fascist or racist. "I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!"

In the Vice interview, Reinoehl said he acted in self-defense, believing that he and a friend were about to be stabbed. "I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color, but I wasn't going to do that," he said.

On July 5 during the protests, Reinoehl was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a loaded firearm, but the case was later dropped. At the end of July, he showed a bloodied arm to a journalist with Bloomberg QuickTake News and said he had been shot while intervening in a fight.

Reese Monson, a leader in the local protest movement who also helps organize security, said all of the people who helped with security in Portland, including Reinoehl, were trained on de-escalation.

"He was excellent at that," Monson said.

Monson said the security designees have been trained to approach potential agitators and politely ask them to leave. They have also been trained on how to conduct physical removals but are cautioned to try to avoid such measures because they can cause things to escalate.