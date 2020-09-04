Mother of fallen athlete continues to educate others on heatstroke prevention

Rhonda (Fincher) Wotowis poses for a portrait, Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Fincher Foundation office in Rogers. The 25th anniversary of the death of Kendrick Fincher was in late August. He was a 13-year-old from Rogers who died after experiencing heat stroke at a football practice. His mother Rhonda has established a foundation in his name to promote hydration and education as it relates to heat-related illnesses. Check out nwaonline.com/200825Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- It's been more than a quarter-century since 13-year-old Kendrick Fincher suffered heatstroke following a junior high football practice in Rogers and died 18 days later.

Fincher's mother, Rhonda Wotowis, keeps his name and story alive through Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life, a nonprofit she established a year later to bring awareness to proper hydration and to prevent heat illness through education.

"It's hard to know what to do when you've never been taught what to do," Wotowis said.

That's been her message for everyone, but specifically, athletes since that was one of her son's passions. And the foundation has been a beacon across not just Northwest Arkansas, but across the country.

Wotowis has been contacted by parents far and wide who are suffering through the same tragic situation she encountered more than 25 years ago.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjCtK9eN_Sg]

"There was this lady from Connecticut, she found us on the Internet while she was sitting in the hospital with her child that was in ICU," Wotowis said. "She said, 'I was searching and searching for information and finally found you guys.'

"She's a pharmacist and she did education for schools. She bought water bottles for all the students and she was ever so grateful there was another organization out there. There was another family in Tennessee. The dad has been working for years trying to get information out in Tennessee and they've been great supporters of our organization."

Wotowis admitted losing a child was something she had difficulty coping with.

"You lose a child and you're angry," Wotowis said. "And you want to find out what happened. You want to make sure things are in place so it doesn't happen to anyone else."

The memories return every year at this time, she said. With the start of the football season in the heat of the end of summer is still all-too-familiar.

"You remember Aug. 7, the day he had heatstroke and then there are certain days of the month you're like, 'Yeah, that day we were in Little Rock and they were doing dialysis,'" Wotowis said. "So August is a challenging month."

Kendrick died Aug. 25, 1995.

Mike Fox, the football coach at Elmwood Junior High at the time, ultimately resigned following Fincher's death.

"I feel terrible for what happened and I feel terrible for the parents," Fox said."People need to know my son was a ninth-grader going through the same thing at that time in those practices, too.

"I know for sure myself and I feel confident at least two of the other assistants, knew what heat exhaustion illnesses looked like. And had he said anything to our coaches or displayed any of those symptoms like no sweating or things like that, that we would have taken care of that before he left the field."

Fincher became ill after returning home from practice and was taken to the hospital.

Joey Walters, deputy executive director for the Arkansas Activities Association, said coaches are now required to be re-certified every three years on issues such as hydration and heat-related illness.

Wotowis and her organization have been a key part in getting the word out and helping to educate the coaches, Walters said.

"Rhonda has been instrumental, speaking at our coaches' clinics and the training she does at our schools," Walter said. "It has really helped provide education and resources for our member schools."

Another key component to help along with education is many schools now have more access to athletic trainers. Arkansas still lags behind the rest of the country in that area, but Rogers Public Schools employs two athletic trainers and also has a partnership to make others available.

David Roller was hired about a year after Fincher's death by Rogers Public Schools. He was the first athletic trainer hired by a school in Arkansas.

With more education and access to trainers, the situation has improved drastically in 25 years, Roller said.

"It's a tragedy that shouldn't have happened," Roller said. "Heat illness is 100 percent preventable. The fact it did is just awful. The biggest difference is coaches actually understand it (now). They have to take classes in things like heat-related illness, concussion and sudden cardiac arrest.

"But it's a common-sense deal, too. We've gotten rid of two-a-days. It's night and day difference between now and 25 years ago."

The current covid-19 pandemic though has brought about another challenge related to hydration.

"We are having the kids bring their own water bottles," Roller said. "It's hard to sanitize with the water machines. We bring some (plastic) bottles but we squirt them in their mouths. They never touch them."

Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for Rogers Public Schools, agreed there's been tremendous progress made with regard to education as it relates to hydration and heat-related illness.

"When I played many years ago it just wasn't a thought," Lee said. "It was even used as punishment at times to withhold water from athletes to try to motivate them. I'm sure coaches thought they were doing the right thing, but now we know better through education.

"Rhonda and her group have been instrumental in getting the word out. We didn't have those things 10, 15, 25 years ago. There's no question the training and the protocols are much better than they were 25 years ago."

Despite the heightened awareness, there are still deaths by heat-related illnesses.

Hunter Midkiff, a 16-year-old football player from Piggott, died three weeks ago after suffering heatstroke at football practice.

It's something that frustrates Wotowis.

"I start wondering 'What went wrong?'" she said. "After all these years educating, I was asking people questions. You know heat illness can happen anywhere from the home two weeks before to the hospital. There are so many people that play a role in that entire process.

"It takes everybody to really pay attention and make sure they're preparing right, they're doing the right things at football and afterward, too. The response to that is critical in saving lives from heatstroke."

Wotowis and her group aren't the only beacons in the sky now. There are others taking up the cause. It's also easier to get people to listen to the message.

"There were many, many years that we were the only ones talking about it," Wotowis said. "And yes, people were dying from heatstroke, but I don't know if people didn't think they could do anything about it or if they just didn't know what to do.

"So we started with what we knew -- squeeze bottles, pamphlets -- and we just kept working on it. And more people are talking about it. We're not the lone voice anymore. So that makes me feel good that we're not in this alone and that there's a lot of supporters out there."