This Week's Prep Football Matchups

Quarterback Kareame Cotton leads a North Little Rock team under first-year Coach J.R. Eldrige that will face tough nonconference games against Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville and West Memphis. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Class 7A

Muskogee, Okla. at Bentonville West

Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Muskogee 0-1; Bentonville West 0-1.

ON THE AIR Live-streamed at www.gobentonvillewestwolverines.com

BETWEEN THE LINES These two teams resume their short series after they split a pair of games in 2016 and 2017. ... Both teams dropped their season openers last week, with West suffering a 50-23 loss to Broken Arrow, Okla., on national television, while Muskogee lost 20-13 to Bishop McGuinness. ... Muskogee QB/TB Ty Williams, who is verbally committed to Oklahoma State, threw for 1,700 yards last year and has 14 career interceptions, but missed last week's game because of an injury. ... Isaiah Givens stepped in at tailback after Caleb Webb hurt his knee early last week and had 12 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, as well as 16 tackles and two forced fumbles. ... West QB Dalton McDonald threw for 283 yards last week against Broken Arrow, but two late interceptions allowed the Tigers to blow the game open. ... Stephen Dyson hauled in 15 passes for 182 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Muskogee, QB/DB Ty Williams (Sr., 6-1, 180), Caleb Webb (Sr., 5-11, 215), RB/SS Isaiah Givens (Jr., 5-11, 173), DE Devin Whitfield (Jr., 6-2, 225); WR TK Thompson (Sr., 6-1, 180), LB Darian Davis (Sr., 6-2, 195). West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR/CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), OL Franky Sanchez (Sr., 6-0, 260), OL Brayden Bice (Sr., 5-5, 200), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 6-9, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 5 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE West by 2.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 34, Muskogee 21.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Bentonville High at Conway

John McConnell Stadium

Kickoff 7 p.m.

RECORDS It's the season opener for Bentonville; Conway 1-0.

ON THE AIR Live-streamed at www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES The two teams have played five times over the past seven seasons, with Bentonville holding a slight 3-2 edge. The Tigers won last year's meeting by a 17-10 margin. ... Bentonville starts its season a week later than expected because its game with Liberty (Mo.) North was canceled, while Conway defeated Fayetteville last week. ... The Tigers will lean on an experienced offensive line and three returning receivers, as well as arguably the best linebacker duo in the state in Central Florida commit Cole Joyce and Keegan Stinespring, who has offers from a number of schools. ... This will be the fourth straight 7A-West opponent for Conway dating back to last season in the Class 7A state playoffs, when the Wampus Cats defeated Conway and lost to Bentonville West. ... Conway QB Ben Weese threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns last week, while RB Jamaal Bethune ran for 126 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Bentonville, WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), WR Cooper Smith (Jr. 6-0, 165), OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Ryan Garnett (Sr., 6-3, 285), OL Josh Street (6-6, 285), DL Max Shreve (Sr., 6-3, 250), ILB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), ILB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), DB Johnny Anderson (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160), PK/P Logan Turner (Sr., 5-10, 160). Conway, QB Ben Weese (Sr., 5-7, 140), RB Jamaal Bethune (Sr., 5-9, 175(, WR Brice Bohannon (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Connor Crutchfield (Sr., 6-0, 305), OL Jacob Uekman (Sr., 5-11, 225), DB Tray McClure (Jr., 6-2, 155), DB Ashton Waller (Jr., 6-1, 185).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Bentonville is No. 3 in Class 7A; Conway is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Conway by 1.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 21, Conway 13.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

North Little Rock at Springdale Har-Ber

Wildcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS North Little Rock 0-0; Springdale Har-Ber 0-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed by the Wildcat Sports Network on the Springdale Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES J.R. Eldridge, the former Fayetteville standout and multiple state champion coach at Arkadelphia, will make his debut as the new head coach of the Charging Wildcats. ... North Little Rock was open last week. ... Har-Ber lost 31-15 to Oklahoma power Jenks on the road last week, largely because of turnovers. The Wildcats threw 5 interceptions in the loss including a pair inside the red zone. ... Har-Ber sophomore Hudson Brewer scored one of the two Har-Ber touchdowns in the loss. ... North Little Rock returns plenty of talent from a state runner-up team including two-year starting quarterback Kareame Cotton. ... RB Aaron Sims leads a potent Charging Wildcats rushing attack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH North Little Rock, QB Kareame Cotton (Sr., 6-2, 180), RB Aaron Sims (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Chris Jefferson (Sr., 5-10, 170), LB Jordan Owens (Sr., 6-1, 208). Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), TE Errington McRea (Sr., 6-3, 245), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Noth Little Rock is No. 4 in Class 7A; Har-Ber is No. 10.

HOOTEN'S LINE North Little Rock by 8

OUR TAKE North Little Rock 28, Har-Ber 21

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Owasso, Okla., at Fayetteville

Harmon Field

Kickoff 7 p.m.

RECORDS Owasso 1-0; Fayetteville 0-1.

ON THE AIR KRRD-FM 106.1 and streaming at fhsbulldogs.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Fayetteville attempts to recover at home after losing 38-21 at Conway to begin the season. ... The Bulldogs were hurt by four interceptions in the first half. ... Fayetteville lost 51-19 last season at Owasso after beating the Rams 45-31 at home in 2018. ... Owasso coach Bill Blankenship led Fayetteville to a state championship in his only season at Fayetteville in 2016. ... Blankenship led the Rams to a 13-0 record and its second state title in three years after beating Jenks, Okla., 14-6 in the Class 6A1 championship game. ... Owasso opened the 2019 season with a 47-34 win at Bentonville West. ... Owasso returns its top six players on the offensive line from its championship teams. ... Senior offensive lineman Dillon Gilbert is committed to Air Force.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Owasso, Okla. WR Kelan Carney (Jr., 5-10, 165), OL Dillon Gilbert (Sr., 6-4, 265), RB Derrick Overstreet (Jr., 5-10, 170), OL Hudson Moseby (Sr., 6-3, 250), OL Grayson Isaac (Sr., 6-2, 285). Fayetteville, WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Owen McCone (Jr., 6-1, 180), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 8 in Class 7A; Owasso is No. 1 in Class 6A1 in Oklahoma.

HOOTEN'S LINE Owasso by 22

OUR TAKE Owasso 45, Fayetteville 28

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick

Greenwood at Fort Smith Southside

Jim Rowland Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenwood 0-0; Southside 0-1

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Chris Young, the longtime assistant coach on Rick Jones' staff, makes his debut as the Bulldogs' new head coach. ... The Bulldogs may have a new leader, but don't expect any letdown. Greenwood returns plenty of weapons from a 10-2 team last season including all-state RB Hunter Wilkinson, who rushed for 1,251 yards last year and 21 touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs are leaded on defense as well with LB Jordan Hanna leading the way. Hanna recorded 118 tackles and 9 sacks in 2019. ... Southside had some bright spots in its 35-7 loss to Northside last week. Luke Wyatt had success in the passing game, but the Mavericks struggled in the red zone including a fumble inside the Northside 10 that was returned for a touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood, RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 195), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-4, 205), LB Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 215), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-10, 160). Southside, QB Luke Wyatt (Jr., 5-10, 155), TE Dmitri Lloyd (Jr., 5-11, 225), DE Shawn Rogers (Sr., 6-1, 265).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A; Southside is No. 14 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 21

OUR TAKE Greenwood 41, Southside 21

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Choctaw, Okla. at Springdale High

Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium

KICKOFF 5 p.m.

RECORDS Choctaw 0-0; Springdale 0-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES There is only one way to describe Choctaw ... loaded. The Yellowjackets have a multitude of players who have been offered by Power 5 programs including WR Chase Jackson, who has committed to TCU. ... Choctaw QB Steel Wasel is just a sophomore, but is already on the radar of major colleges, and DB Jordan Mukes is an Oklahoma commit. ... Choctaw OL Cade McConnell has multiple offers from Big 12 schools and just picked up another offer from Minnesota. ... Springdale was stung by a couple of big plays in a 48-28 loss to Van Buren last week. The first was a turnover at the Van Burn 2 that was returned 98 yards for a Pointers' touchdown, representing a 14-point swing. Late after the Bulldogs had taken the lead, Van Buren returned a kickoff 98 yards to reverse the momentum. ... The Bulldogs had plenty of bright spots including first-time starter Landon Phipps at QB. ... Choctaw has had its best season in almost 40 years last season at 8-4. ... The Yellowjackets have three nonconference games against NWA teams. Next week Choctaw hosts Van Buren, then travels to Greenwood the following week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Steel Wasel (So., 6-4, 215), WR Chase Jackson (Sr., 6-2, 185), DB Jordan Mukes (Sr., 6-4, 190), OL Cade McConnell (Sr., 6-6, 285), LB Donnie Wingate (Sr., 6-3, 220). Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), WR LaDarius Wonsley (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 165), OL Jesus Almaraz (Sr., 6-5, 330), DE Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-2, 235).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 11 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Choctaw by 6

OUR TAKE Choctaw 35, Springdale 24

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Springfield Central at Rogers Heritage

David Gates Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springfield Central 0-1; Rogers Heritage 0-1

ON THE AIR Game will be live-streamed on the Rogers Public Schools app.

BETWEEN THE LINES Both teams have taken their lumps lately, but someone's going to earn a much-needed victory. ... Heritage will look to snap a 25-game losing streak, while Springfield Central has lost 42 in a row. ... The War Eagles hung tough in their opener against Class 5A Farmington, trailing just 12-6 after three quarters. But the Cardinals scored 12 fourth-quarter points, which included a safety and an interception returned for a touchdown. ... Central dropped its opener 54-14 to Eldon, Mo. ... Central's last win was a 28-26 double-overtime win over Mt. Vernon, Mo., on Oct. 16, 2015. ... Heritage's last victory was a 29-28 overtime win against Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springfield Central, RB Jayden Myers (Sr.), QB Jayden Mercado (Jr.), OL Roger Mendez (Soph., 5-9, 197), MLB Clayton Taylor (Sr.), DB Jadyn Lewis (Jr.), Rogers Heritage, QB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9 170), TE Noah Fricke (Sr., 6-2, 220), OL Tristan Ketter (Sr.,6-4, 280), OL/DL Cristian Jimenez (Sr., 6-1, 275), LB Garrett Murdock (Sr., 6-0, 205), DB Seth Kendall (Sr., 5-11, 170).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Heritage is No. 16 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Heritage by 1.

OUR TAKE Rogers Heritage 20, Springfield Central 17

Stilwell, Okla. at Rogers High

Whitey Smith Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Stilwell 0-0; Rogers 1-0.

ON THE AIR The Mounties' games will be broadcast on KURM AM-790.

BETWEEN THE LINES Rogers took advantage of three Siloam Springs turnovers to claim a 52-42 win in the opener. ... Quarterback Chris Francisco accounted for five touchdowns (3 throwing/2 rushing) and more than 450 yards of total offense. ... Receiver Noah Goodshield finished with six catches for 133 yards last week. ... It will be Stilwell's season opener under new coach Don Harrison, who spent the last 5 years at Lincoln. ... The Class 4A Indians will be at a disadvantage depth-wise compared to 7A Rogers with around 100 players. In addition, Stilwell will likely play as many as five players playing on both offense and defense, Harrison said. ... Stilwell will carry a 19-game losing streak into Friday's season opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Stilwell, WR/DB Jeremiah Noisewater (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/DL Carson Bullock (Sr., 6-2, 265), WR/LB Garrett Catron (Sr, 6-2, 185), QB Chase Stephens (Soph., 6-3, 185), DB Cutter Sheets (Jr., 5-9, 165), Rogers, QB Chris Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 160), TE Joel Garner (Jr., 6-4, 200), OL/DL Andy Vargas (Sr., 6-4, 310), OL Carter Cox (Sr., 6-3, 305), DB/WR Gavin Pitts (Sr., 6-1, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers is No. 12 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Rogers by 15.

OUR TAKE Rogers 42, Stilwell 14.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Class 6A

Van Buren at Alma

Airedale Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Van Buren 1-0; Alma 0-0

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on the Van Buren school web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Van Buren throttled Springdale 48-28 to open the last week. ... The Pointers scored touchdowns on a fumble return and a kickoff return. ... Senior QB Gary Phillips rushed for 168 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, and was 7 of 15 passing for 127 yards including a 62-yard scoring strike to senior WR Jaiden Henry. ... Alma first-year coach Rusty Bush makes his debut as the Airedales coach in this Crawford County classic. ... The Airedales return 4 starters on offense and Logan Chronister is expected to be the workhorse in the backfield.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195), ATH Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Baylor Shook (Sr., 6-2, 190), OL Jeiden Safonov (Sr., 6-0, 235). Alma, QB Hunter McAlister (Jr., 6-4, 190), RB Logan Chronister (Sr., 5-8, 170), OL Seth Cole (Sr., 6-2, 310), LB Braden Taylor (Jr., 5-7, 140), LB Landon Burkhart (Jr., 5-10, 185).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Van Buren is No. 7 in Class 6A; Alma is No. 19 in Class 5A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Van Buren by 8.

OUR TAKE Van Buren 35, Alma 14

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

CLASS 5A

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 1-0; Prairie Grove 0-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streaming at pgtigersonline.com and farmcards.org

BETWEEN THE LINES Farmington renews its long-standing "Battle of 62" rivalry with Prairie Grove after opening the season at home with a 24-6 victory over Rogers Heritage. ... Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier is one win away from earning his 200th career victory with the Tigers. Abshier has coached for 30 years, including 28 years as head coach at Prairie Grove. ... Farmington opened its new stadium last year by beating the Tigers 27-7. ... Farmington started 5-1 and finished 6-4 last season. ... Prairie Grove went 4-7 with a first-round loss to Hamburg (28-27) in the Class 4A state playoffs. ... Farmington won 33-30 against Prairie Grove in 2018 after losing 36-13 in 2017 and 35-14 in 2016 to Prairie Grove.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Ian Carter (Sr., 6-0, 180), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200). Prairie Grove, RB Cade Grant (Sr., 5-11, 200), FB Foster Layman (Sr., 5-10, 190), QB Knox Laird (Sr., 5-11, 180), DL Caden Redfern (Sr., 6-2, 195), DL Gunter Caudle (Sr., 6-3, 230), LB Carter Scates (Sr., 5-8, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Farmington is No. 22 in Class 5A; Prairie Grove is No. 19 in Class 4A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Farmington by 2

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Prairie Grove 14

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick