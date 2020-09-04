PREP VOLLEYBALL: Springdale Har-Ber rallies past Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Springdale Har-Ber shook off a few early nerves and rust to open 6A-West Conference volleyball play with a big road win Thursday night in Tiger Arena.

Kat Cooper and Kyra Clubb hammered 18 kills each to help the Lady Wildcats claim a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the defending Class 6A state champion Bentonville (3-1, 0-1 6A-West).

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said facing a tradition-rich Bentonville team is always a challenge, but her team was up to the task.

"I think playing at Bentonville is always tough, especially opening conference on the road against the defending state champions," Loyd said. "I could see the nerves a little bit when we stepped into the gym but one thing I thought our girls did well was keep our emotions steady."

Loyd also pointed out junior setter Caylan Koons had missed some time because of a concussion last week. She made better connections with her hitters as the night progressed, Loyd said.

"I think once our first contact got a little bit cleaner and Kat and Caylan got a little bit back into a rhythm of playing together and working through those connections especially in a high-tempo game, you could see that got better and better.

Koons put up a double-double with 44 assists and 15 digs as the Lady Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) also turned up the defense as the match progressed. Maddux McCrackin had a team-high 16 digs, while Libby Hall added 13. Middle blocker Kinleigh Hall also contributed a match-high five blocks.

Har-Ber trailed much of the opening set, but put together an 8-1 run to tie it at 23, but Bentonville scored the last two to take the set. But the Lady Wildcats made plays down the stretch in each of the final three sets to close out the match.

Trinity Hamilton led Bentonville with 14 kills, while Jamie Myrick had a match-high 49 digs and four aces. Reagan Tunnell chipped din seven kills.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Rogers High 1

Toree Tiffee put up a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs to lead the Mavericks to a 25-18, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14 victory over the Lady Mounties.

Hannah Hogue dished out 34 assists and added 11 digs, while Avery Fitzgerald contributed eight kills, seven aces, 3 blocks and 15 digs. Tinsley Freeman also had a team-high 16 digs for Southside (3-1, 1-0 6A-West).

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Perry Flannigan had 12 kills to lead Fayetteville to a sweep (25-17, 25-14, 25-13) over Bentonville West.

Brooke Rockwell added 11 kills for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rogers Heritage 3, Springdale 0

Ashley Ware put down 11 kills to go with 12 digs to lead the Lady War Eagles to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 6A-West Conference win.

Mary Kate Giesen also had a double-double with 12 assists and 15 digs for Heritage (4-1, 1-0). Alli Edwards also added 10 digs and Arly Devora a team-high three blocks.

Taina Miller had 8 kills for Springdale (1-2, 0-1) and Dishita Gandhi had 19 digs. Maddie Downing added 10 assists.

Shiloh Christian 3, Gravette 0

Rylee Odell finished with 10 kills, 6 aces and 3 blocks to help the Lady Saints remain undefeated with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 win.

Emerson Traweek added eight kills and 11 digs, while Katelyn Simpson dished out 14 assists and three aces for Shiloh Christian (6-0).

Alma 3, Pea Ridge 1

Lillie Warnock had 10 kills and Bella Nutt had 21 assists and five kills to pace Alma (2-2) to a 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 win over Pea Ridge (3-3). Rachel James also added 15 digs.