President attempts to clarify his vote-twice remarks

President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to clarify remarks in which he suggested voting twice, saying in tweets that he was instead urging those who vote by mail to follow up at their polling place to make sure their mail-in ballots have been counted.

During a trip to North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump suggested that those who vote by mail "then go and vote" in person as well.

"Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible," Trump tweeted Thursday. "On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen's right to do)."

Following his advice, he said, would ensure "THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn't been 'lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed.' "

His tweets came shortly after a television appearance in which White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted that Trump was not calling on voters to break the law.

"The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful," McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News. "What he said very clearly there is make sure your [mail-in] vote is tabulated, and if it is not, then vote."

"He wants verification," McEnany continued. "Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting never tried before in American history, and what Democrats are saying to you is, 'Trust us, but don't verify.' What this president is saying is verify your vote."

But information on whether a ballot has been counted is typically not available right away. In several states, absentee ballots aren't even counted until after polls close. What can be checked is whether an absentee ballot has been received, and in some cases, whether it has passed a security review and will be submitted for counting.

Trump's comments Wednesday generated enough confusion that the N.C. Board of Elections issued a statement saying that it is a Class 1 felony to intentionally vote twice.

The board also noted that it is illegal to solicit someone to vote twice.

In a statement, Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the board, also discouraged voters from going to the polls on Election Day to verify that their mail-in ballots had been counted.

"The State Board office strongly discourages people from showing up at the polls on Election Day to check whether their absentee ballot was counted," Bell said. "This is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading covid-19."

Separately, Facebook announced that it would delete a video of Trump's original comments.

The president, who has claimed that the 2020 election will be rife with fraud and rigged against him because of greater mail-in voting during the pandemic, was asked Wednesday by a television reporter in North Carolina whether he had confidence in the system.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote," Trump said.

Many states offer ways for voters to verify the status of their ballot online that provide information on when an absentee ballot request has been received, when a ballot has been sent, when the ballot has been received by a local election office and whether it has passed the security review and been accepted. These are typically available on the website of the state election board or the secretary of state.

Voters in the few states that don't provide this information online have the option to call their local election office.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking a federal judge to order Louisiana's elections chief to broaden the use of absentee-by-mail voting for the fall elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Mississippi, voters with health conditions that might make them vulnerable to covid-19 must be allowed to vote by absentee ballot, a state court judge has ruled.

However, the judge rejected an argument that people without preexisting conditions should be allowed to vote absentee if they are following public health guidelines to avoid large social gatherings.

Information for this article was contributed by Colby Itkowitz and John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Christina A. Cassidy, Deb Riechmann, Melinda Deslatte and Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press.