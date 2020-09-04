This date in baseball

Sept. 4

1916 Longtime pitching rivals Christy Mathewson and Mordecai Brown closed out their careers, by special arrangement, in the same game. Mathewson won the game 10-8.

1928 The Boston Braves started a grueling string in which they played nine consecutive doubleheaders, a major league record.

1941 The New York Yankees clinched the pennant on the earliest date in baseball history with a 6-3 victory over Boston.

1966 Los Angeles became the first team in major league history to draw more than 2 million at home and on the road as the Dodgers beat the Reds 8-6 in front of 18,670 fans in Cincinnati.

1985 Gary Carter hit two solo home runs to tie a major league record and singled in another run to lead the New York Mets to a 9-2 victory over San Diego. Carter's feat followed a three-home run performance the night before as he became the 11th player in major league history to hit five home runs in two games.

1993 Jim Abbott threw the New York Yankees' first no-hitter in 10 years, leading them to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

1995 Robin Ventura became the eighth player in major league history -- and the first in 25 years -- to hit two grand slams in one game as the Chicago White Sox beat Texas 14-3.

1998 The New York Yankees reached 100 wins on the earliest date in major league history -- five days before the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1954 Cleveland Indians -- with an 11-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 1906 Cubs set the major league record for fewest games to reach 100 victories (132).

2002 The Oakland Athletics set an American League record by winning their 20th consecutive game. They somehow blew an 11-run lead before pinch-hitter Scott Hatteberg hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Kansas City 12-11. Oakland broke a three-way tie for the longest winning streak in AL history with the 1906 Chicago White Sox and the 1947 New York Yankees.

2006 Florida became the first team in major league history to climb above .500 after being 20 games under, rallying to beat reeling Arizona 8-5. With four consecutive victories, the Marlins (69-68) have a winning record for the first time. They were 11-31 on May 21.

-- The Associated Press