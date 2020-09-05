Back-to-school vaccinations available at Gravette clinic

GRAVETTE — Samantha Bower, community relations specialist for Ozarks Community Hospital, reminds area families back-to-school vaccinations and physicals are available at the Gravette Clinic.

The Gravette clinic offers physicals and immunizations for children, ages 5 to 18 years, all year around.

Rates of childhood immunizations have fallen across the U.S. this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccinations and physicals are still important during a pandemic, according to clinic staff, and failure to get the needed shots raises the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Appointments can be scheduled for the children’s inoculations by calling the clinic, (479) 787-5221. The Gravette Clinic is located at 1101 Jackson St. SW.

