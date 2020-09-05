Chief put on leave in monument case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The police chief in Portsmouth is on paid leave nearly three weeks after her department charged a state senator and several others from the city’s Black community with conspiring to damage a Confederate monument.

City spokeswoman Dana Woodson confirmed in an email Friday that Chief Angela Greene is on leave and that an assistant police chief has assumed her duties.

The city declined to comment further and Greene could not be reached.

Allies of state Sen. Louise Lucas in Richmond have called the felony charges against her legally weak and political. The case is based on words that police say Lucas spoke in the hours before protesters ripped the heads off Confederate statues and pulled one down, critically injuring a demonstrator.

Some legal observers say that Lucas’ alleged statements are protected speech. The charges were filed without the cooperation of the local prosecutor’s office. And they were issued the day before state lawmakers met to work on police policy changes, including ones that Lucas — a high ranking-Democrat — has championed.