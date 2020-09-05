Decatur schools back in session

DECATUR — After a two-week delay by the Arkansas Health Department and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, schools across the state opened for in-house instruction after the covid-19 pandemic closed them March 16.

After two months of planning, the Decatur School District opened its doors Aug. 24.

During the August School Board meeting, Steve Watkins, school superintendent, reported 497 active students attended in-house instruction at Northside Elementary School, Decatur Middle and High schools, with 528 enrolled in an e-school program in addition to the in-house instruction.

The 2019-20 school year had a high of 515 students attending the Decatur schools.

The students, teachers and staff members all adhered to the mandates of the state Health Department and governor for the covid-19 pandemic by practicing social distancing in the classrooms and wearing masks at all times.

The only exception to these rules was when students are actively involved in football, basketball, track and volleyball practice sessions.

Coaches and staff were required to wear masks at all times during practice and game settings.

Following the covid-19 protocol, the School Board met in the board room at Decatur Middle School for the first time since late March.

The board heard reports from principals Toby Conrad, Courtney Devon and Cary Stamps.

Only one reported a problem with a high school student refusing to wear a mask. Conrad quickly resolved the situation and the day went on without any further problems.

