UA defense excels in 2nd scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scrimmage No. 2 went to the University of Arkansas defense on Friday evening.

In the Razorbacks' first work of preseason camp inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the defense accounted for four takeaways and took control of each segment of the workout with the exception of goal line and a four-minute drill, Coach Sam Pittman said.

With lightning moving into the area around 6 p.m., the Razorbacks wrapped up the roughly 120-play stadium work a little earlier than anticipated and finished up and held their post-practice talk inside Walker Pavilion.

"A lot of turnovers for the offense, which means the defense forced them," Pittman said. "But the defense definitely won today. The only thing that they did not win was goal line situation and a four-minute situation. Other than that, they dominated the scrimmage."

The first offensive unit, led by quarterback Feleipe Franks, drove to the 9 in the scrimmage's move-the-ball opening before Simeon Blair notched the first of three interceptions.

Jarques McClellion and Nick Turner both had interceptions, while safety Jalen Catalon recovered a fumble that was forced by safety Joe Foucha.

"I thought our defense played much better this week, much harder," Pittman said. "It seemed like they were in better shape than they were a week ago. Well prepared for the scrimmage, ran on and off the field, made a lot of plays."

Catalon was back in action two weeks after needing minor meniscus work done on a knee. Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom have praised Catalon's work in camp.

"You know after last week's scrimmage I don't think we were at our best performance," Catalon said. "So I think from the start we came in making a statement that you know we were setting a standard for our defense. Coach Odom always talks about our bottom line, which is knowing our assignments, having energy and enthusiasm and being tough and physical and ... I think today we did."

Foucha, a returning starter at safety, is working with Myles Mason and a lot of inexperienced talent at that position, but he delivered one of the scrimmage's biggest plays.

"All I know is that Joe came and hit it and the ball is on the ground and I rolled over and got it," Catalon said. "So I can't really remember who was running it or what happened or anything like that ... but Joe brought the boom and we recovered the ball."

Defensive ends Dorian Gerald and Eric Gregoy each posted a "sack" against the untouchable quarterbacks with early whistles at play. Linebacker Deon Edwards and Catalon both posted tackles for loss.

Franks seemingly foreshadowed the strong defensive performance when he was asked this week how that unit looked from the other side of the field.

"I think our defense is looking really good," Franks said. "I really like Jerry Jacobs. Mind you, this isn't to say that other guys aren't doing good. They do a great job every practice of making me make good throws, but I really like Jerry."

Pittman said the first offense worked against the second-team defense for the first 15 plays, followed by the second offensive against the starting defense. After that, he said, it was ones vs. ones and twos vs. twos for the rest of the scrimmage. Because the team was down in numbers the third units did not go against each other, but some third teamers worked up with the twos, Pittman added.-Once again, ace tailback Rakeem Boyd did very minimal work. Trelon Smith, the top backup, had a 40-yard catch and run from Franks and later added a 20-yard carry.

Freshman tailback Dominique Johnson had a 20-yard catch and run from second-team quarterback K.J. Jefferson, and he added a 40-yard carry.

Pittman did not specify which one, but he said one of those big plays finished with a fumble.

"The tackling I was pleased with today," Pittman said. "But the ball security, you better know we're going to make an emphasis on that next week."

Pittman said both units got on and off the field better, which was a knock on last week's scrimmage, and that the offense did not get down despite its lack of success.

"We didn't play to our full potential today, but the defense had a heck of a day today," sophomore receiver Trey Knox said. "They executed and they just got after our tails today."

Knox's day wasn't all bad. He caught a 40-yard pass during the first unit's four-minute offense and wisely got down on the ground in a scenario where a first down would clinch a win.

"Just a simple little corner ball," Knox said. "I just got down, tried to ice the game. We just needed a first down to win and just made a play.

"It was a great ball Feleipe threw and the O-line protected it perfectly and we just made a play."

That sequence was virtually the last to be held in the stadium before the team hustled down to the Walker Pavilion.

The workout included more special teams work, which Pittman said he was very pleased with, particularly graduate transfer punter George Caratan, and kickers A.J. Reed and Matthew Phillips.

"Caratan had a really, really good day," Pittman said. "He punted well. We had a little punt competition out there, as well as a field goal competition, and he did a really good job.

"Then we also had a couple of kickers make 52-yard field goals today and they were both 4 out of 5, both guys. So I was really pleased with the kicking overall.

Reed and Phillips were the kickers who converted 52-yarders and went 4 of 5.

The scrimmage was the Razorbacks' 11th workout of the 25 allowed in preseason practice, and it came on the eve of what would have been the season opener against Nevada if not for the coronavirus delay.

Pittman said there is still work to do to determine the starting left guard and right tackle to pair with projected offensive line starters Myron Cunningham, Ricky Stromberg and Beaux Limmer.

Brady Latham moved inside to guard for part of the scrimmage, in competition with Ty Clary and Shane Clenin, Pittman said.

"I don't know if we're quite solid with whose going to be that guy at left guard, or for that matter right tackle right now," Pittman said.