Des Arc makes most out of three McCrory turnovers

DES ARC -- Des Arc's defense made enough plays in a 44-24 victory over McCrory on Friday night at Hinson Rollins Field.

The Eagles (2-0) had three takeaways and scored three touchdowns after the McCrory (1-1) turnovers.

"That is a very good ball team that we just played," Des Arc Coach B.J. Paschal said. "Coach [Chris] Kennon does a really good job with those kids.

"In the first half, we couldn't stop them. There was nothing we could really do. In the second half, I wouldn't say that we stopped them, but they made a couple of errors that we were able to capitalize on."

The first half was a high-scoring affair with the Eagles leading 28-24 at halftime.

In the second half, Des Arc turned the ball over on downs deep in McCrory territory to start the third quarter. McCrory quarterback Cason Campbell, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 197 yards, was picked off by Des Arc's Brock Devorak at the Eagles' 32.

Ten plays later, Des Arc quarterback Luke Morton scored on an 11-yard run with 8:32 left in the game. Eyan Holloway added the two-point conversion to make the score 36-24.

McCrory then had a chance to get back into the game. The Jaguars drove to the Des Arc 15, but two procedure penalties moved the ball back to the Des Arc 25. Two plays later, Holloway picked off a Campbell pass with 4:12 left.

Des Arc tried to milk the clock but faced fourth and 4 from its own 40. Morton found Holloway for a dump pass, which he took 60 yards for a touchdown. Morton added the two-point conversion to set the final score.

Morton led Des Arc with 113 yards on nine carries. Trevion Reed had 100 yards on six carries. He scored touchdowns from 41 and 43 yards, both coming in the second quarter. Devorak had 90 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Brayden Davis led McCrory with 10 catches for 100 yards.

"Offensively, we were able to move the ball well," Paschal said. "We did hit a couple of home runs. When you stick to the plan, it normally turns out well."

McCrory led 8-0 after a 5-yard run by Campbell with 7:37 left in the first quarter. Des Arc cut it to 8-6 on a 5-yard run by Morton with five minutes left. Des Arc took the lead for good on Reed's 41-yard run with 1:06 left in the first quarter.

Morton scored on a 68-yard run early in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 20-8 lead.

McCrory cut it to 20-16 on a 1-yard run by Reid Kennon with 4:53 left in the half.

Reed's 43-yard run made it 28-16 with 3:20 left. McCrory answered with 4 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard run by Campbell.

"We just couldn't get anything going," McCrory Coach Chris Kennon said. "Defensively, we can't get enough stops to get into any type of rhythm on offense. Defensively, we're going to have to find a way to make some plays."