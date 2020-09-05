High school football scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West 41, Muskogee, Okla. 0

Bentonville 47, Conway 21

Bryant 57, Marion 17

Cabot 36, Jonesboro 32

Greenwood 42, FS Southside 3

LR Catholic 38, Sylvan Hills 28

LR Central 41, LR Hall 6

LR Parkview 49, LR Southwest 0

North Little Rock 41, Springdale Har-Ber 28

Owasso, Okla. 31, Fayetteville 17

Rogers 42, Stillwell, Okla. 7

Rogers Heritage 55, Springfield (Mo.) Central 12

SilomSpringdale 46, Choctaw, Okla. 18

CLASS 6A

Camden Fairview 45, El Dorado 20

Harrison 48, Mountain Home 34

HS Lakeside 35, Sheridan 7

LR Christian 37, Searcy 28

Pine Bluff 12, PB Dollarway 6

Siloam Springs 55, Pea Ridge 21El

Van Buren 35, Alma 0

Wynne 39, West Memphis 6

CLASS 5A

Arkadelphia 44, Hot Springs 14

Ashdown 36, De Queen 0

Batesville 31, Greenbrier 19

Jacksonville 44, Mills 34

Joe T. Robinson 28, Maumelle 20

Jonesboro Westside 28, Brookland 21

Magnolia 16, Crossett 6

Morrilton 41, Beebe 7

Nashville 42, Hope 20

Pocahontas 35, Nettleton 27

Prairie Grove 19, Farmington 7

Rivercrest 56, Paragould 24

Vilonia 29, Greene Co. Tech 27

White Hall 17, Warren 6

Valley View at Gosnell, (n)

Forrest City at Hamburg, ccd.

CLASS 4A

Atkins 48, Dover 14

Bald Knob 50, Cedar Ridge 8

Blytheville 25, Osceola 24

Booneville 20, Ozark 19

Cave City 34, Corning 2

Cent. Ark. Christian 33, Riverview 12

Dardanelle 27, Charleston 0

Dumas 43, Lake Village 0

Earle 22, Helena-West Helena 20

Elkins 46, Greenland 28

Fountain Lake 54, England 18

Gentry 28, Lamar 27

Gravette 22, Inola, Okla. 20

Harding Academy 44, Mena 20

Harrisburg 30, Trumann 25

Huntsville 35, Clinton 0

Jessieville 42, Benton Harmony Grove 27

Lincoln 21, Westville, Okla. 0

Malvern 33, Glen Rose 27

McGehee 36, DeWitt 6

Monticello 26, Bauxite 21

Newport 45, Heber Springs 6

Pottsville 45, Green Forest 0

Shiloh Christian 34, Poteau, Okla. 28

Southside Batesville 28, Mayflower 7

Waldron 41, Mansfield 0

West Fork 19, Hazen 12

Thayer, Mo., at Highland, (n)

CLASS 3A

Baptist Prep 48, Conway Christian 14

Cedarville 34, Mountainburg 6

Clarendon 65, Barton 22

Dierks 42, Horatio 0

East Poinsett Co. 22, Manila 7

Genoa Central 28, Foreman 6

Hoxie 47, Mountain View 16

Junction City 41, Smackover 6

Magnet Cove 28, Bismarck 20

Marked Tree 28, Palestine-Wheatley 27

Melbourne 34, Quitman 6

Paris 62, Johnson Co. Westside 6

Perryville 17, Mount Ida 14

Piggott 12, Festus (Mo.) St. Pius X 0

Poyen 35, Drew Central 0

Prescott 43, Gurdon 36

Salem 34, Walnut Ridge 14

Hackett at Pocola, Okla., (n)

Two Rivers at Yellville-Summit, (n)

CLASS 2A

Bearden 24, Mineral Springs 20

Bigelow 48, Cutter Morning Star 14

Des Arc 44, McCrory 24

Parkers Chapel 28, Lafayette County 16

THURSDAY'S GAME

CLASS 4A

Stuttgart 42, Star City 12

