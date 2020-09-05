High school football scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Bentonville West 41, Muskogee, Okla. 0
Bentonville 47, Conway 21
Bryant 57, Marion 17
Cabot 36, Jonesboro 32
Greenwood 42, FS Southside 3
LR Catholic 38, Sylvan Hills 28
LR Central 41, LR Hall 6
LR Parkview 49, LR Southwest 0
North Little Rock 41, Springdale Har-Ber 28
Owasso, Okla. 31, Fayetteville 17
Rogers 42, Stillwell, Okla. 7
Rogers Heritage 55, Springfield (Mo.) Central 12
SilomSpringdale 46, Choctaw, Okla. 18
CLASS 6A
Camden Fairview 45, El Dorado 20
Harrison 48, Mountain Home 34
HS Lakeside 35, Sheridan 7
LR Christian 37, Searcy 28
Pine Bluff 12, PB Dollarway 6
Siloam Springs 55, Pea Ridge 21El
Van Buren 35, Alma 0
Wynne 39, West Memphis 6
CLASS 5A
Arkadelphia 44, Hot Springs 14
Ashdown 36, De Queen 0
Batesville 31, Greenbrier 19
Jacksonville 44, Mills 34
Joe T. Robinson 28, Maumelle 20
Jonesboro Westside 28, Brookland 21
Magnolia 16, Crossett 6
Morrilton 41, Beebe 7
Nashville 42, Hope 20
Pocahontas 35, Nettleton 27
Prairie Grove 19, Farmington 7
Rivercrest 56, Paragould 24
Vilonia 29, Greene Co. Tech 27
White Hall 17, Warren 6
Valley View at Gosnell, (n)
Forrest City at Hamburg, ccd.
CLASS 4A
Atkins 48, Dover 14
Bald Knob 50, Cedar Ridge 8
Blytheville 25, Osceola 24
Booneville 20, Ozark 19
Cave City 34, Corning 2
Cent. Ark. Christian 33, Riverview 12
Dardanelle 27, Charleston 0
Dumas 43, Lake Village 0
Earle 22, Helena-West Helena 20
Elkins 46, Greenland 28
Fountain Lake 54, England 18
Gentry 28, Lamar 27
Gravette 22, Inola, Okla. 20
Harding Academy 44, Mena 20
Harrisburg 30, Trumann 25
Huntsville 35, Clinton 0
Jessieville 42, Benton Harmony Grove 27
Lincoln 21, Westville, Okla. 0
Malvern 33, Glen Rose 27
McGehee 36, DeWitt 6
Monticello 26, Bauxite 21
Newport 45, Heber Springs 6
Pottsville 45, Green Forest 0
Shiloh Christian 34, Poteau, Okla. 28
Southside Batesville 28, Mayflower 7
Waldron 41, Mansfield 0
West Fork 19, Hazen 12
Thayer, Mo., at Highland, (n)
CLASS 3A
Baptist Prep 48, Conway Christian 14
Cedarville 34, Mountainburg 6
Clarendon 65, Barton 22
Dierks 42, Horatio 0
East Poinsett Co. 22, Manila 7
Genoa Central 28, Foreman 6
Hoxie 47, Mountain View 16
Junction City 41, Smackover 6
Magnet Cove 28, Bismarck 20
Marked Tree 28, Palestine-Wheatley 27
Melbourne 34, Quitman 6
Paris 62, Johnson Co. Westside 6
Perryville 17, Mount Ida 14
Piggott 12, Festus (Mo.) St. Pius X 0
Poyen 35, Drew Central 0
Prescott 43, Gurdon 36
Salem 34, Walnut Ridge 14
Hackett at Pocola, Okla., (n)
Two Rivers at Yellville-Summit, (n)
CLASS 2A
Bearden 24, Mineral Springs 20
Bigelow 48, Cutter Morning Star 14
Des Arc 44, McCrory 24
Parkers Chapel 28, Lafayette County 16
THURSDAY'S GAME
CLASS 4A
Stuttgart 42, Star City 12
Call us
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.