Hogs enjoy depth early on at position

Arkansas defensive end Julius Coates (13) goes against offensive lineman Noah Gatlin (73) during practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Sixth in a series previewing position groups for the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he’s confident the Razorbacks will go five deep at defensive end this season.

The return of Dorian Gerald from a neck injury that sidelined him last season and the addition of junior-college transfer Julius Coates give the Razorbacks two impact starting ends.

Redshirt freshman Eric Gregory, and sophomores Mataio Soli and Zach Williams are working as the primary backups.

“Obviously, a guy’s a one for a reason, and you want him to stay out there as long as he’s making plays and as long as he’s capable of being better than a fresh guy coming in as a two,” Pittman said of Gerald and Coates taking most of the snaps. “But I feel very strong about our rotation, and I think we’ll be fine.”

Gregory, 6-4, 283 pounds, suffered an ankle injury in camp last year and underwent surgery. He came back to play 27 snaps in two games and made two tackles each against Auburn and Mississippi State. He was able to redshirt because he played in fewer than five games.

“Gregory has gotten some snaps with the ones,” Pittman said. “He’s earned it. He plays extremely hard.”

The Razorbacks’ opener against No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 26 will be played in the afternoon heat with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re going to need all those guys,” Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom said.

Soli has played the most snaps among the Razorbacks’ ends.

When Gerald — a junior-college transfer who played 275 snaps in 2018 — bruised an artery in his neck in last year’s opener against Portland State, Soli started the final 11 games.

Despite playing with a broken hand that was heavily wrapped most of the season, the 6-4, 235-pound Soli played 550 snaps. He made 19 tackles, including 1 1/2 for lost yards, and had 2 quarterback hurries.

“Soli, certainly as he continues to grow and develop his game, he’s making more and more plays,” Pittman said.

Williams, 6-4, 246, played in nine games off the bench and got 130 snaps. He made 12 tackles.

“He looks good,” Pittman said. “He’s quick, quick-twitched. He’s done a nice job in there. He’s got some pass rush ability.

“He’s a really good kid. Strains hard. He’s getting better every day. I like him. Obviously, we’d like to put some weight on him. But as far as his effort and what he brings to our football team as far as character, I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

Coates, 6-6, 289, had 30 tackles at East Mississippi Community College last season with six sacks.

“[Coates] has been a mismatch problem for us,” Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. “We’ve had a hard time blocking him.”

Gerald said it’s been fun working in tandem with Coates.

“Julius is huge, he’s fast, he’s strong, quick-twitchy,” Gerald said. “He has everything.”

Briles said that in practice he’s been impressed by the defensive ends and how Odom utilizes them.

“Those guys are all playing at a real high level,” Briles said. “You really don’t know where certain things are coming from, and Barry’s done it for a long time, as far as getting guys to play extremely hard and being able to run schemes that are going to get home [to the quarterback].

“They’re definitely doing that. So we try to come in and correct it and give it our best shot.”

Gerald, 6-3, 288, had 20 tackles in 2018 when he played in eight games.

“We’re very multiple on the defense,” Gerald said. “We’re going to flip a lot. Last year I didn’t flip sides at all. I never played on the right side until this year.”

Odom said he’s excited about the progress of the ends.

“I think we’ve gotten a little better each day,” Odom said. “That’s a sign of the want-to and the desire to work that the guys are putting in.

“They’ve been able to kind of hang in there, and the more we put on them, they’ve been able to get it and get out on the field and apply it.

“The thing at that position that’s so important – especially in this league – you’d better be able to put pressure up front. Otherwise it’s going to be a long day. I’m leaning on those guys.”

Odom praised the job defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc has done.

“Coach LeBlanc has done a heck of a job getting them in the position they are now,” Odom said. “And we’ve just to keep pushing for the next couple of weeks.”

Arkansas defensive ends at a glance

RETURNING STARTERS Mataio Soli (11 career starts), Dorian Gerald (5)

KEY LOSSES Gabe Richardson, Jamario Bell, Collin Clay (transfer)

WHO’S BACK Eric Gregory, Zach Williams, David Porter

WHO’S NEW Julius Coates, Jashaud Stewart

WALK-ONS Elias Hale, Morgan Hanna

ANALYSIS

Coates, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, is on track to win a starting job and has drawn rave reviews from players and coaches. Gerald is working to regain his starting job after missing the final 11 games with a neck injury. Soli was thrown into the fire as a true freshman, but the experience he gained should be invaluable. Gregory has gotten some first-team work in practice after playing in just two games last season due to an ankle injury. Williams played last season and should be part of the rotation.