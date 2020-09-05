Homemakers answer the call by sewing almost 2,000 masks

Sarah Gwin, New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club member, sews masks for the Pine Bluff Police Department. (Special to The Commercial)

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club began sewing masks a few weeks after Arkansas' first covid-19 case was diagnosed in Pine Bluff.

"I made masks because I felt it was the best way for me to help in this pandemic," member Sue Womack said recently in a news release.

Community Service Chairwoman Jo Ann Carr explained further.

"Community service is one of the missions of the Extension Homemakers, and answering the call to make masks is one way we can show we care about our community," Carr said.

With almost 2,000 masks sewn by the Extension Homemakers, agencies receiving free masks include the Department of Human Services, CASA Women's Shelter, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc., Pine Bluff Police Department, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Voices for Children, the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program, Hope Center and nursing homes.

"EHC came through with masks at a time when we had no money or options to get masks," said Lee Turner, Human Services administrator. "We are grateful to them."

The mask sewing effort ran into a major glitch on Easter Sunday when 90 mph winds left most county residents without electricity for three to seven days. Few members had a generator, and if they did, it was used to run a refrigerator and freezer.

After electricity was restored, club members were back at their sewing machines to sew 200 black masks for the Police Department. With fabric in short supply, Womack made a trip to a Batesville fabric store to pick up a bolt of black cotton fabric.

"Sewing masks is a good way to show those in need that Extension Homemakers Club members care about their well-being, and the club's message is one of sharing our God-given talent with others," member Liz Crosby said.

Police Lt. Donna Fratesi expressed her gratitude to Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

"We appreciate so much the generosity from your group," Fratesi said. "We've used the masks. It's been a blessing to protect our guys."

Kizer, adviser for the Jefferson County club, refers to the members as her "angels, because they are always helping others," she said.

Also, Kizer noted that seven community service project books were submitted for judging at the state level this year:

• County Council's Appreciation Day, with 2,000 cookies delivered to honor those who serve the community.

• Camden Road supported CASA with magazines and toiletries.

• Grace Willing Workers provided food, blankets and collars for the Animal Shelter.

• Heart-N-Hands donated money for hair care and items to the Quarter at the Villages of General Baptist Health Care West for senior citizens.

• Lunch Bunch sewed dolls for the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

• New Horizons assisted the Salvation Army with toiletries and money for "Angels" from the Salvation Army Christmas Tree.

• Willing Workers of White Hall sewed and loomed caps for the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Extension Homemakers provide education and leadership development along with community service to achieve their mission. Membership is open to all county residents regardless of age, sex or race.

To raise funds for projects, Jefferson County members hold a pecan and peanut sale each October.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, which offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.

For more information on Extension Homemakers, call Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uaex.edu or Facebook @uaexJeffersonCoFCSMaryAnnKizer.