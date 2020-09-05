• Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, who was pinned down for more than four days when an oak tree fell on him as he cut trees near his house in Redwood Falls, Minn., was rescued after deputies were called to do a welfare check when Ceplecha failed to show up for work.

• Harvey Briggs, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for 22 years, was fired and charged with assault after a man filming a traffic stop near a demonstration in Nashville accused Briggs of ripping off the man's mask, an encounter recorded on video.

• Silvio Berlusconi, 83, the former Italian prime minister who tested positive for covid-19, has an early-stage lung infection but was breathing on his own after being hospitalized in Milan, his physician said.

• Mark Ferencik, chairman of the historical commission in Foxboro, Mass., said the Lafayette House, a restaurant and onetime inn first built in 1784, has closed and been approved for demolition, a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Libby Owens of the Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Joseph, Mo., said that while state law has a "safe haven" option for parents who want to give up a child, investigators are trying to find out who left a newborn girl in a box outside a day care center with a note saying "please take care of my baby."

• Samuel Stanley Jr., president of Michigan State University in East Lansing, said the university is moving to rename the Stephen Nisbet human resources building after a membership card was discovered showing that Nisbet belonged to the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.

• Chuck Smith, a Lexington, Va., City Council member, predicted a "negligible" impact on tourism after the council voted to rename the city cemetery where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson is buried from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery to Oak Grove Cemetery.

• Andy Castillo, 57, of Lubbock, Texas, already jailed on unrelated charges, was arrested on a murder count in the 2003 death of a 21-year-old woman, whose body was found on a rural road, after he was linked to the case by information in a DNA database, authorities said.

• Lance Gilman, the owner of the Mustang Ranch brothel east of Reno, Nev., who says he has lost $11 million because of state-ordered coronavirus lockdowns, is eligible to apply for small-business grants under federally funded county coronavirus relief programs, officials have decided.