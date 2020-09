Iran stockpiling enriched uranium

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, speaks to the media after returning from Iran at the Vienna International Airport. Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a bid to restore United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

VIENNA -- Iran continues to increase its stockpile of enriched uranium in violation of limitations set in a landmark deal with world powers, but has begun providing access to sites where it was suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material and possibly conducted nuclear-related activities, the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency said Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that Iran as of Aug. 25 had stockpiled 2.32 tons of low-enriched uranium, up from 1.73 tons last reported on May 20.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 447 pounds.

The U.N. agency reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed under the nuclear deal. It said Iran's stockpile of heavy water -- which helps cool nuclear reactors -- had decreased, however, and is now back within the nuclear deal's limits.

The nuclear deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for the curbs on its nuclear program. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal unilaterally in 2018, saying it needed to be renegotiated.

Since then, Iran has slowly violated the restrictions to try and pressure the remaining nations to increase the incentives to offset new U.S. sanctions.

Those countries maintain that even though Iran has been violating many of the pact's restrictions, it is important to keep the deal alive because the country has continued providing the U.N. agency with critical access to inspect its nuclear facilities.

The agency had been at a monthslong impasse over two locations thought to be from the early 2000s, however, which Iran had argued inspectors had no right to visit because they dated to before the deal.

But after agency Director General Rafael Grossi personally visited Tehran in late August for meetings with top officials, he said Iran had agreed to provide inspectors access.

In its report, the U.N. agency said inspectors had already visited one site and would visit the other this month.

It didn't detail their findings.

The ultimate goal of the nuclear deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which Iran insists it does not want to do.

Still, since the U.S. withdrawal, it has stockpiled enough enriched uranium to produce a weapon.

According to the Washington-based Arms Control Association, Iran would need roughly 1.16 tons of low-enriched uranium -- under 5% purity -- in gas form and would then need to enrich it further to weapons-grade, or more than 90% purity, to make a nuclear weapon."

Before agreeing to the nuclear deal, however, Iran enriched its uranium up to 20% purity, which is just a short technical step away from the weapons-grade level of 90%. In 2013, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was already more than 7.72 tons with higher enrichment, but it didn't pursue a bomb.