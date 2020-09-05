Long shot pulls off Oaks record

Florent Geroux rides Shedaresthedevil, second left, and John Velazquez rides Gamine, right, going into the first turn during the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Merely contending on the big stage wasn't good enough for Shedaresthedevil, who went on to hammer her name into racing history.

The 15-1 long shot won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1 1/2-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.

Shedaresthedevil finished third behind Swiss Skydiver and Venetian Harbor in the Fantasy Stakes (Grade III) at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on May 1. She won The Honeybee (Grade III) at Oaklawn on March 7.

"She broke very sharp and I was able to stalk Gamine all the way," said jockey Florent Geroux, who also won the Oaks two years ago aboard Monomoy Girl. "That was the plan, but sometimes plans don't always work out.

"Perfect plan today. The only question was whether or not I was going to be able to run her down. My filly ran an amazing race."

Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade III stakes win in the Indiana Oaks among consecutive victories but covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town's record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. Her time was a second off Victory Gallop's 1999 track record of 1:47.28.

The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the even-money favorite Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.

Once ahead, she pulled away from Swiss Skydiver and rolled to victory in the $1.25 million marquee event.

