Little Rock gunfire leaves 4 people wounded

A shooting injured four people, including three teenagers, Thursday evening in Little Rock, police said.

Two 18-year-olds, Arion Smith and Dominic Cooper, told police they went to 19 Nandina Circle to buy guns from a group, according to a police report.

The 18-year-olds said while they were there, the group "turned" on them and began shooting. Both 18-year-olds were shot, as were a 17-year-old and 21-year-old Cantrell Brewer, the report states.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Three other teens were at the scene when police arrived, two more 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old who said they had been inside a vehicle during the shooting.

Police took the three to the police station to be interviewed, and the others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Investigators said in the report they found a black backpack, which contained a rifle and a handgun, behind a nearby creek.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said Friday morning none of the injuries was life-threatening. Charges are pending, according to the spokesman.