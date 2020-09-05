Mexico disputes its ranking for virus deaths of medical workers

A souvenir vendor wearing a Mexican Charro hat and a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pushes his cart to a new location after authorities allowed the selling of patriotic souvenirs for the upcoming independence day celebration, further away from the city's downtown area as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials on Thursday downplayed the country's rate of coronavirus infections and deaths among medical personnel, appearing to dispute reports this week that Mexico had the highest rate in the world.

The Health Department said 1,410 doctors, nurses and other hospital employees had died from covid-19, while 104,590 medical workers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Infections among health care personnel represented about 17% of Mexico's more than 616,000 coronavirus cases, though such workers account for only about 1% of the population. Deaths in the sector were only about 2% of Mexico's total deaths, and the government said the fact that health care workers died less frequently than other severe cases showed they weren't particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

The argument appeared to ignore that health care workers are younger in general than other severe cases -- almost half of those severely ill from covid-19 are above retirement age -- and that they presumably have better medical knowledge and access to care, which tend to improve their chances of survival.

Only people with severe symptoms are tested in Mexico -- 99% of Mexicans have never had a coronavirus test, leading most observers to conclude that the country's infections are vastly under counted.

The government acknowledged that only about 283,000 medical workers had gotten tests so far, probably equivalent to one-third or one-fourth of the country's health care employees, depending on how that is defined. There are about 650,000 government health care workers in Mexico and nearly that many in the private health care sector.

The Health Department said that as many as 12.3% of front-line medical personnel caring for covid-19 patients got infected, compared with a confirmed infection rate of only about 0.5% for the population as a whole.

Officials sought to deflect criticism that medical workers have not had adequate protective gear by saying workers who took leaves from government hospitals during the pandemic were infected at only slightly lower rates than those who remained on duty. However, many of those on leave had outside jobs, probably at other health care facilities, and many took leaves because their age or underlying health conditions made them more vulnerable to developing severe covid-19 symptoms if infected.

FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, paramedic coordinator Oscar Becerril decontaminates fellow paramedic Cesar Avila after going out on a night call to pick up a COVID-19 patient, at their base Troya in Iztapalapa, a Mexico City borough. Amnesty International said in a new report issued Wednesday, Sept. 2, that Mexico has the highest COVID-19 death toll among health workers in the world, with the country's 1,320 confirmed deaths surpassing the United States, the U.K. and Brazil. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

An elderly man watches two children play outside the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A grave digger walks in the COVID-19 section of the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)