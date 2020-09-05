North Little Rock man among 3 traffic fatalities

A North Little Rock man was killed and three people were injured when their vehicle overturned Friday afternoon on Interstate 630 near University Avenue, state police said.

Aaron Smith, 38, was driving a Toyota Camry east about 3:20 p.m. when he veered right to avoid a collision, according to a preliminary report. He then veered back to the left and crossed all lanes of traffic, the report states, before the Camry struck a concrete barrier. The car then flipped onto its roof and Smith was ejected.

He died, and three passengers -- a 34-year-old woman and two minors -- were injured, police said.

It was cloudy at the time of the wreck and the road was dry, according to the report.

Early Monday, a 44-year-old man was killed in a crash in Cave City, state police said.

Bruce Muston of Sidney was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on U.S. 167 about 2:20 a.m. when the car ran off the road and struck a mailbox, according to a preliminary report. Troopers said the Impala then struck an embankment and Muston died.

It was foggy at the time of the wreck, police said, and the road was dry.

On Aug. 29, a 19-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a wreck in Earle. Tameris Woods of West Memphis was driving a Nissan Altima east on U.S. 64 about 11 p.m. when the car veered off the road and struck a culvert, according to a preliminary report. Woods died, and a 23-year-old from Memphis and an 18-year-old from Marion were injured, the report states.