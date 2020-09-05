No. 1 Okla. team tops Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Austin Havens fired three touchdown passes and Oklahoma's top-ranked team came up with defensive stops when needed as Owasso held off Fayetteville 31-17 Friday night at Harmon Stadium.

Havens hit a pair of first-half scoring passes, then added his third late in the third quarter to help the Rams get a win in their season opener. Fayetteville fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Owasso drove 80 yards on each of its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. On the first drive, Havens had a 30-yard keeper, then hit Trey Goins on a 30-yard touchdown pass on a fade to the right corner at 8:54.

On Owasso's second drive, Cole Adams took a reverse for 25 yards that set up his own score, a 6-yard pass from Havens to make it a 14-0 game.

After a Fayetteville punt pinned the Rams inside their own 20, Bulldog Jared Tubb intercepted a Havens pass and walked it into the end zone from the 14 to bring the Bulldogs within 14-7 with 11:40 left in the second quarter.

Owasso drove to the Fayetteville 37 after the Tubbs interception, but the Bulldogs' defense came up with a big series of stops, including on fourth and 10. The Bulldogs were unable to move the ball and were forced to punt. Adams raced through and blocked the punt, and Owasso took over at the Fayetteville 26.

After Owasso's Hakelan Carney ran to the left side for 18 yards to the Fayetteville 8, the Bulldogs' defense came through again and Owasso had to settle for a King field goal from 35 yards out and a 17-7 lead.

Fayetteville put together its best drive of the first half, driving 70 yards in nine plays. Owen McCone hit Isaiah Sategna for 19 yards, then connected with Hayes Robinson for 21 yards to the Owasso 6. After three tries into the line, the Bulldogs were able to cash in on fourth and 1 as McCone crashed into the end zone at 2:35 to cut the Owasso lead to 17-14.

The Rams answered quickly, driving 80 yards in just four plays. Havens hit Adams for 44 yards on first down, then King ripped off a 33-yard run to the Fayetteville 3. Two plays later, Goins powered into the end zone to give Owasso a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Twice Fayetteville had chances in the second half to get closer, but fumbled once at the Owasso 5, then later came up empty on a fourth down inside the Rams' 10.