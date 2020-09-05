Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Casey Butler, 37, of 3155 Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Butler was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Killie Brown, 31, of 1300 San Fidel Lane in Edmond, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary. Brown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Steven Kott, 25, of 1013 N. Roselawn Drive in West Memphis was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility. Kott was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tyler Vonspreecken, 27, of 2516 W. Orleans Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Vonspreecken was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Summer Maichle, 25, of 11526 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with burglary. Maichle was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Pete McCotry Jr., 35, of 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. McCotry was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Marlo Woods, 22, of 4436 W. Pleasant Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Woods was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Robert Digiovanni, 47, of 1104 Will Rogers Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary. Digiovanni was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• David Greathouse, 40, of 508 S.E. 10th St. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Greathouse was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• William Sanford, 47, of 1764 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Sanford was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Charles Leeper, 50, of 1706 Westwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leeper was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.