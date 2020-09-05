OPINION | WALLY HALL: First Saturday of college football

This was supposed to be the glorious first Saturday of college football.

It was more of a soft opening.

Instead of Alabama-USC we got Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, which is quite the same.

Of course, Arkansas State headlines the 7 p.m. game with Memphis on ESPN and that appears to have the makings of a good game.

Fortunately, there is the Kentucky Derby and 15 hopefuls trying to beat Tiz the Law, but the Derby in September isn’t the Derby in May either.

There was a great piece of news out of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, the longshot winner, Shedaresthedevil, is owned by Stanton Flurry who lives in Hot Springs.

Oaklawn Park’s reputation continues to grow as the track of future champions.

So today isn’t a bad day, it just isn’t what anyone really hoped for.

Guess I’ll stop by Dillard’s for their big sale before the Derby, that’s a tradition in my house, even though I usually had to wait until Sunday or Monday because of the Arkansas Razorbacks.