Phizema, Panthers run by Blackhawks

PEA RIDGE -- Siloam Springs hit big play after big play Friday on the road at Pea Ridge.

The Panthers piled up 637 yards of offense in a 55-21 victory for the Blackhawks.

Running back Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema exploded for 220 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. The Panthers finished with 482 rushing yards.

Phizema ran for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Siloam Springs a 7-0 lead. He also had a 94-yard touchdown and a 78-yard carry in the fourth quarter.

"Jeff is an explosive football player on any level," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "The kid just has a tremendous burst to him. He's got great top-end speed. It's just a matter of him having confidence and running tough with the football. If you're going to play running back for us you've got to be tough."

Junior Zach Gunneman added 143 yards and two touchdowns, while Camden Collins had 99 yards on nine carries for Siloam Springs.

Quarterback Hunter Talley, who rushed for 175 yards last week, wasn't used much in the running game but he completed 9 of 12 passes for 155 yards. Talley threw a 66-yard touchdown to Gavin Henson for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. He also connected with Elijah Coffey for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Siloam Springs (1-1) led 35-14 at halftime after stopping Pea Ridge inside the 5-yard line on the last play of the first half.

The Blackhawks (0-2) had 247 yards of offense in the first half, but quarterback Logan Stewart went down with a knee injury in the second half. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 178 yards.

"We're going to find out (if he's OK)," said Pea Ridge coach Jeff Williams. "He's going to go to the doctor. We'll see. It's a knee deal."

Four Downs

• Henson finished with three catches for 71 yards, while senior Nathan Lee had three receptions for 50 yards.

• Pea Ridge blocked a field goal and J.T. Roses returned it 90 yards for a touchdown for Pea Ridge's final touchdown.

• Pea Ridge wideout Trevor Blair finished with eight catches for 117 yards.

• Siloam Springs hosts Harrison next week, while Pea Ridge travels to Prairie Grove