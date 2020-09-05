Pine Bluff Calendar of Events

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events, workshops and meetings were known to be still scheduled and/or continuing. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

COVID-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the COVID-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department — 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center — 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff — 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health — Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department’s website at https:// www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks . com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.

Today

House of Bread to give away clothes, household items

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away clothes, household items and assorted items Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. until all items are gone. All items will be set up on the outside the church on the sidewalk. Everyone must wear a mask. Snacks will be available, and officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department will be on hand to help will traffic control. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, 870-872-2196, or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

UAPB alumni group to meet

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The primary call-in number is 978-990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release. UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander will provide updates on the university’s plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc . , 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food in a drive-thru event Tuesday Sept. 8, from 10:30 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Participants should drive up and TOPPS will put the box in their vehicle, according to a news release. Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS director, 870-850-6011.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8

Ivy Center plans Zoom workshops

The Ivy Center for Education announces its September Zoom workshops. To participate in the Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 85682964187 and Passcode: 351061 or go to the Ivy Center for Education Facebook page and click on the link. Sessions include: Tuesday, Sept. 8 — 6-7 p.m., ICE Future Engineers will meet with Sederick Rice, PhD, at UAPB. Tuesday, Sept. 15 —6-7 p.m., UAPB Recruitment/Scholarship session will be presented by Constance Castle for students in 10-12th grades and math tutorials will be offered by Karl Walker, PhD, at UAPB, for students in 7-12th grades. Tuesday, Sept. 22 — 6-7 p.m., Resume Building/ Essay Writing/Career Development Workshops will be presented by Janelle Cofey, Rebecca Newby and Cephoni Jackson. Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 6-7 p.m., Suicide Prevention/ Mental Health Workshop will include Kymara Seals along with mental health professionals sharing information to help scholars and parents understand that there is help and suicide is preventable.

Saracen Landing Farmers Market open

The Saracen Landing Farmers Market at Pine Bluff is open for the season. The market opens from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The community is invited to participate and face masks will be required for safety, according to a news release. The market will be closed the end of September. Details: Trudy Redus, assistant director, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

SEARK board to meet

The SEARK Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the Welcome Center Training Room, as well as virtually. The general public is welcome to attend, however, due to the current social distancing guidelines, in-person attendance is limited. To attend virtually, participants should send their requests to wgrimmett@seark.edu by Tuesday, Sept. 8. The agenda includes the report from SEARK President Steven Bloomberg, fall enrollment update and an update on campus projects.

Beginning Wednesday,

Sept. 9

Parole Board to hold meetings

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular board meetings at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 24. Both meetings will be held in the auditorium at 1302 Pike Ave, Suite B149 at North Little Rock, according to a news release. The board deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the office of the Chairman John Felts, also at the North Little Rock site. Pursuant to state law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public. The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Wednesday, Sept. 30. Pursuant to state law, victim input is privileged. Victim input meetings are closed to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic open

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The free service is located at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center – West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal areas. Representatives from the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center’s Justice Outreach Program will be available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS) Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required to attend the clinic. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Details: The Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.