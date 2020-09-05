POLICE BEAT: Little Rock chase ends with drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after officers saw him attempting to break into vehicles Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers saw Zackery McCumpsey, 28, at the Baymont by Wyndham Little Rock hotel at 2600 W. 65th St. just west of Interstate 30 about 11:30 p.m. and began chasing him, leading to an injury to an officer, the report said. The injury was not specified.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police found methamphetamine, a scale and a pipe in his motel room, according to the report.

McCumpsey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a drug premises, felony unlawful use of another's property, felony fleeing, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor violating a no-contact order.