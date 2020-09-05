McDonald, Wolverines score early, often

CENTERTON -- Dalton McDonald is already known as an established passer, but he is proving to be a quality running threat this fall, as well.

Bentonville West's senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Wolverines rolled to a 41-0 romp over Muskogee, Okla., in nonconference action Friday at Wolverine Stadium.

McDonald finished with 73 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries, and he completed 16 of 30 passes for 196 yards as Bentonville West evened its record at 1-1 with the victory.

"I don't mind running at all," McDonald said. "There were situations last year when I tried to force it into tight spaces. I kinda learned that, instead of doing that, extend the play with your feet and try to get some receivers open during the scramble drill and stuff like that."

McDonald struck first with his arm as the Wolverines needed just two offensive plays to take control. He hit Landon Grigg in stride with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 9:40 left in the opening quarter, then he scored the next two touchdowns on the ground to give Bentonville West a 20-0 lead.

McDonald raced 15 yards for a score on a quarterback draw midway through the first quarter. He then tucked the ball away and ran 6 yards for his second running score at the 2:12 mark.

"He's definitely making some plays with his feet that even surprise me," Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "He's doing it against Broken Arrow and Muskogee, and both of them are really athletic teams. That's a plus, but we can't have him doing that all the time.

"He's been able to do some things with his feet, and I thought he threw the ball really well. We dropped several passes, and that's something we have to work on and clean up. I was proud of our young kids and how they stepped up."

Carlos Hall added a 2-yard touchdown run before McDonald made it a 34-0 game at halftime with his 2-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining. McDonald then hit Grigg with a 12-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring and force the running clock for most of the second half.

The Wolverines' defense held Muskogee (0-2) to 125 yards of offense. The Roughers' only scoring threat came on their last possession after Bentonville West failed on a fourth-and-2 play from its 35, but the drive ended at the 15 with an incomplete pass as time expired.

"[Assistant head coach John] Thompson has done a great job," Pratt said. "He's worked the kids hard and making them believe in themselves. We started four sophomores, and they were going out there and making plays."