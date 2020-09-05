McDonald runs, throws to a Wolverine romp

CENTERTON — Dalton McDonald is already known as an established passer, but he is proving to be a quality running threat this fall, as well.

Bentonville West’s senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Wolverines rolled to a 41-0 romp over Muskogee, Okla., in non-conference action Friday at Wolverine Stadium.

McDonald finished with 73 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries, and he completed 16 of 30 passes for 196 yards as West evened its record to 1-1 with the win.

“I don’t mind running at all,” McDonald said. “There were situations last year when I tried to force it into tight spaces. I kinda learned that, instead of doing that, extend the play with your feet and try to get some receivers open during the scramble drill and stuff like that.”

McDonald struck first with his arm as the Wolverines needed just two offensive plays to take control. He hit Landon Grigg in stride with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes, 40 seconds left in the opening quarter, then he scored the next two touchdowns on the ground and gave West a 20-0 lead.

McDonald raced 15 yards for a score on a quarterback draw midway through the first quarter. He then tucked the ball away and ran 6 yards for his second running score at the 2:12 mark.

“He’s definitely making some plays with his feet that even surprise me,” West coach Bryan Pratt said. “He’s doing it against Broken Arrow and Muskogee, and both of them are really athletic teams. That’s a plus, but we can’t have him doing that all the time.

“He’s been able to do some things with his feet, and I thought he threw the ball really well. We dropped several passes, and that’s something we have to work on and clean up. I was proud of our young kids and how they stepped up.”

Carlos Hall added a 2-yard touchdown run before McDonald made it a 34-0 game at halftime with his 2-yard touchdown with 6 seconds remaining. McDonald then hit Grigg again with a 12-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring and force the running clock for most of the second half.

The Wolverines’ defense, meanwhile, held Muskogee (0-2) to just 125 yards total offense. The Roughers’ only scoring threat came on their last possession after West failed on a fourthand-2 play from its 35, but the drive ended at the 15 with an incomplete pass as time expired.

“Coach (John) Thompson has done a great job,” Pratt said. “He’s worked the kids hard and making them believe in themselves. We started four sophomores, and they were going out there and making plays.”

FOUR DOWNS

• West missed its share of players because of injury as running back Luke Miller, linebacker/punter Trenton Davis and wide receiver Carson Morgan were among the players sidelined. Stephen Dyson, who caught 15 passes last week against Broken Arrow, was banged up and saw limited time.

• West turned its kicking duties over to a pair of sophomores after Konnor Brown did them last week. Josh Buxton, who also plays defensive back, took care of the kickoffs while Truxton Davis handled the extra points.

• Quarterback/defensive back Ty Williams, who has verbally committed to Oklahoma State, was among the three Muskogee starters who sat out Friday’s game. Williams has been dealing with hamstring issues.

• West hits the road for its final nonconference next week as the Wolverines take on Little Rock Central. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Quigley-Cox Stadium.

BENTONVILLE WEST 41,

MUSKOGEE (OKLA.) 0

Muskogee...........0 0 0 0 — 0 Bentonville West. 20 14 7 0 — 41 First Quarter

West — Grigg 42 pass from McDonald (Tru. Davis kick), 9:40.

West — McDonald 15 run (kick fail), 5:52. West — McDonald 6 run (Tru. Davis kick), 2:12.

Second Quarter

West — Hall 2 run (Tru. Davis kick), 7:21. West — McDonald 10 run (Tru. Davis kick), :06.

Third Quarter

West — Grigg 12 pass from McDonald (Tru. Davis kick), 9:28.