Rogers Heritage routs Springfield Central, ends losing skid

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage was able to exact three years of frustration Friday night, as the War Eagles exploded for 35 first-quarter points to blast Springfield (Mo.) Central 55-12, ending a 25-game losing streak.

It was the first time Heritage (1-1) tasted victory since a 29-28 overtime win over Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017.

Central (0-2), on the other hand, continued its losing ways, with its 43rd straight loss in Missouri's second-highest classification.

"It feels amazing," said second-year Heritage coach Steve Hookfin. "I'm just happy that all of this hard work is paying off for our boys -- they deserve the credit. They haven't had a win in a long time, but I am so happy to just help them get a victory tonight."

The War Eagles found the end zone early and often in the first quarter.

After holding the Bulldogs to a three-and-out on the opening possession, Heritage cashed in on its initial possession, as sophomore quarterback Carter Hensley hit Nick Winter on a swing pass for a 19-yard touchdown.

War Eagle Jeb Brown then picked off a pass and returned it to the Central 23. Two plays later, Hensley rolled to the right on a 15-yard keeper for the first of his three scoring runs, and a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Heritage's Johneathen Lockette intercepted another Bulldog pass on the ensuing possession, rambling 32 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Following a Mauricio Salas 38-yard punt return, Hensley hit Winter for a 22-yard touchdown. Central then fumbled the kickoff, leading to Cooper Bowman's 19-yard run to make it 35-0.

"Our guys just played hard tonight, and that was the first thing we had to overcome when I got here," said Hookfin, who also marked his 100th career coaching victory. "So, I'm just so proud of these guys and the work ethic they have developed, and the belief they now have in the coaches and the belief that they have in each other."

Heritage had three touchdowns called back, including a 97-yard run, due to penalties in the second quarter. But a pair of scoring runs by Hensley -- an 18-yard rollout, then an 11-yard blast up the middle, as time expired -- put the War Eagles on top 49-6 at halftime.

With a running clock in the second half, and the War Eagles inserting their younger players, each team managed one more score. Heritage capped its scoring with an 8-yard run by sophomore Derek Bradley.

Heritage outgained Central 425-158 in total offense. Of the Bulldogs' 24 rushing attempts, 12 of them went for lost yardage.

"It feels great -- it's been hard just getting over that mental block," said Cooper Bowman, a senior. "It's been tough, just coming in, day in and day out -- to keep working hard. But knowing that we put in the work and its starting to pay off is a really good feeling."

Heritage is off next week, then returns to host Alma on Sept. 18.