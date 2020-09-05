Wisdom leads Shiloh Christian past Poteau

Shiloh Christian linebacker Gavin Goddard (22) tackles Poteau, (Okla.) quarterback Colton Williamson (6) Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, during the first half at Champions Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200905Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

SPRINGDALE -- Eli Wisdom did everything an offensive player can do Friday night. He also did a little defensive work as well.

Wisdom rushed for 82 yards on 11 attempts with two rushing touchdowns and was 10 of 18 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown. Wisom also returned an interception for an 85-yard touchdown as Shiloh Christian topped Poteau, Okla., 34-28 at Champions Stadium.

Wisdom got the scoring going finding Cooper Hutchison for a 47 yard touchdown pass with 7:43 to go in the first. Shiloh's failed two-point conversion kept the score 6-0.

The Pirates wasted no time to answer the call, on the next possession they scored on a 33-yard pass from Colton Williamson to Todd Mattox. Jorge Martinez made extra point for a 7-6 lead.

Just when the Pirates felt like they caught momentum, Wisdom returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdown. Cam Wiedemann threw the ball to Kaden Henly for the two-point conversion to make the score 14-7.

On the Pirates' first drive of the second quarter, they scored on a 1-yard run by Dean Odom. Martinez makes the kick to tie the game 14-14 with 7:24 in the second. After an interception by Shiloh's Braden Tutt, Wiedemann scored on a 4-yard run with 2:15 left in the second for a 21-14 Saints' lead.

The Saints would not waste any time after the break, scoring on the second play. Wisdom is the one who scored with a 50 yard touchdown run. But the PAT was block, leaving Shiloh's lead at 27-14.

However, the Pirates would not go away, Caden Warren intercepted a Saints' pass to put Poteau in good field position.

Two plays later, Dean Odom scored on a 1-yard run to pull Poteau within 27-21.

The Saints scored quickly after that with a 7 yard run by Wisdom. The kick made the score 34-21.

Poteau pulled within 34-28 on an 18-yard touchdown run by Todd Maox with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Pirates got another chance after a Saints' fumble with 3:07 left. But Shiloh Christian recovered a Poteau fumble with less than two minutes left and held on for the win.

"Both teams graduated a lot of guys and both of our teams fought right to the last possession of the game," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said.

Poteau coach Greg Werner said his team just ran into a tough opponent.

"Our kids fought hard against a great football team, a well-coached football team," Werner said. "And we probably won't see anyone else that good for the rest of the year."

Shiloh Christian will have a bye week before taking on Berryville. Poteau will host Alma next week.

