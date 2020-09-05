RICK LEE’S KENTUCKY DERBY SELECTIONS AND ANALYSIS

Kentucky Derby Analysis

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT

17 Tiz the Law;Franco;Tagg;3-5;Has been dominating in three consecutive Grade I victories, and his Travers victory was deceptively powerful at this same 10-furlong distance.

18 Authentic;Velazquez;Baffert;8-1;Has won four of five races for trainer Bob Baffert. He set an honest pace and proved game to the wire winning the Grade I Haskell.

16 Honor A. P.;Smith;Shirreffs;5-1;Rallied past Authentic to win the Santa Anita Derby two races back, and he may have been best when second in a slightly troubled Shared Belief stake.

10 Thousand Words;Geroux;Baffert;15-1;Was a multiple graded stake-winner as a juvenile, and he is back in top form after an upset win in the Shared Belief.

15 Ny Traffic;Lopez;Joseph;20-1;Was beaten a nose by Authentic in the Haskell, and he is a rapidly improving colt who has worked smartly at Saratoga.

2 Max Player;Santana;Asmussen;30-1;Has finished third behind Tiz the Law in consecutive Grade I stakes. His ability to get the distance gives him a late chance at a piece.

3 Enforceable;Beschizza;Casse;30-1;A one-run closer, he is battle-tested in graded races and will need a total pace breakdown for an upset.

7 Money Moves;Castellano;Pletcher;30-1;Prepped against older allowance rivals and was beaten a neck at Saratoga. His Beyer figure is competitive with several of the contenders.

12 Sole Volante;Panici;Biancone;30-1;Does know how to win races, but he was a poor sixth when facing similar rivals in the Belmont.

8 South Bend;Gaffalione;Mott;50-1;Was a distant fourth in the Travers. He is the most experienced runner with 12 races.

13 Attachment Rate;Talamo;Romans;50-1;Finished second behind a talented colt (Art Collector) in the Ellis Park Derby, but he has only a maiden win on his resume.

4 Storm the Court;Leparoux;Eurton;50-1;Winless in five races this season after scoring a big upset in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

1 Finnick the Fierce;Garcia;Hernandez;50-1;Has not won a two-turn race in seven attempts, but he will have the shortest way around the track.

11 Necker Island;Mena;Hartman;50-1;Has not been close to a victory in seven starts as a 3-year-old, and "blinkers off" has not been a winning move for this stable.

5 Major Fed;Graham;Foley;50-1;Finished a troubled second in the recent Indiana Derby, but he has raced poorly in two previous races at Churchill Downs.

9 Mr. Big News;Saez;Calhoun;50-1;Has been training on turf since a sixth-place finish in the Blue Grass, and turf seems a better option for him at this time.

6 King Guillermo;Camacho;Avila;20-1;SCRATCHED