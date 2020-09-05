Rogers uses passing game to down Stilwell

Aaron Rendon (4) of Rogers makes the catch for a long towndown against Oklahoma Stilwell at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers High School, Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, September 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette

ROGERS -- Rogers' passing game is on fire to start the season.

Quarterback Chris Francisco threw six touchdown passes in the first half as the Mounties eased to a 42-7 victory over Stilwell (Okla.) on Friday at Whitey Smith Stadium. The game was the home-opener for Rogers (2-0), which won 52-42 at Siloam Springs last week.

Francisco continued with the hot hand after he was selected the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Player of the Week for throwing for three touchdowns and running for two scores against the Panthers. He connected frequently Friday with Gavin Pitts, who caught four touchdown passes in the first half to help Rogers to a 42-7 lead.

The second half was played with a running clock because of the 35-point mercy-rule for football in Arkansas.

"(Pitts) had four touchdown catches, and Francisco had another fantastic game," Rogers coach Mike Loyd said. "When you're having success in the passing game, the guys up front are doing a great job. Those guys did a lot of stunting, a lot of slanting, and our guys did a good job of picking it up."

Stilwell finished 0-10 last season, and it showed when Rogers needed only two plays to take a 7-0 lead. Josh Shepherd ran for 81 yards before Francisco and Pitts connected for their first touchdown on 11 yards with 9 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter.

Aaron Rendon, Joel Gardner and Pitts caught touchdown passes to increase the Rogers lead to 28-0 after one quarter. Stilwell's biggest play in the quarter came out of punt formation when Uriah Flynn, an offensive lineman, scooped up a bad snap and scrambled for a first down.

Stilwell finally put some offense together in the second quarter behind Chase Stephens, a sophomore quarterback. Stilwell took advantage of a series of penalties to move into Rogers territory and the Indians scored when Stephens threw over the middle to Geramiah Noisewater for a 19-yard touchdown.

That was all for Stilwell, which was stung for two more touchdown passes from Francisco to Pitts. Francisco found Pitts well down field to complete a 60-yard touchdown then Pitts darted outside in the end zone for a 7-yard score to put Rogers ahead 42-7 with 1:08 left in the first half.

FOUR DOWNS

• Rogers held Stilwell twice on fourth-down attempts and Jordan McKibbon had a long return after the first of his two interceptions in the first half to set up a touchdown.

• Gavin Pitts had 9 catches for 147 yards and 4 touchdown catches in the first half for Rogers.

• Stilwell coach Don Harrison coached for five years at Lincoln before taking over this season with the Indians.

• Rogers (2-0) will take a week off before continuing nonconference play at Springfield (Mo.) Central on Sept. 18. The Mounties will then return home Sept. 25 to begin 7A-West Conference play against Fort Smith Southside.

Gavin Pitts (2) of Rogers goes in for Mounties first touchdown during the first quarter as Trevor Austin (9) of Oklahoma Stilwell tries to make the stop at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers High School, Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, September 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette

Christian Francisco (1), quarterback for Rogers scrambles against Oklahoma Stilwell at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers High School, Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, September 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette

\Jared Robinson (15) of Rogers runs the ball for a huge gain against Oklahoma Stilwell at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers High School, Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, September 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette