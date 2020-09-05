Senators build early advantage, hold off Hornets

Maumelle wide receiver Roderick Watts (left) carries the ball past Joe T. Robinson defender Jaden Bush (5) in the first quarter of the Hornets’ 28-20 loss to the Senators. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Joe T. Robinson's second game as a defending state champion ended better than its first.

Senior quarterback Buddy Gaston completed 9 of 19 passes for 195 yards and two first-half touchdowns in Robinson's 28-20 victory over Maumelle on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Robinson (1-1) rebounded from a 48-35 loss at Class 5A Pulaski Academy in a matchup of defending state champions. The Senators were playing their first home game since securing the Class 4A title, the school's first since 1980, in December.

Class 5A Maumelle (1-1) never led, but had a chance to send the game into overtime after moving to the Robinson 14 in the closing seconds. Time expired on a fourth-down incompletion over the middle at the 5.

Robinson built a 21-6 halftime lead but couldn't deliver a knockout punch after losing fumbles deep in its territory on consecutive third-quarter offensive plays, one being returned for a touchdown at 7:48.

Robinson responded with its only second-half touchdown, a 90-yard kickoff return by standout senior tailback Hunter Smith, to make it 28-13 with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Smith also rushed 10 times for 71 yards.

"Again, you're still learning the game of football right now," Senators Coach Todd Eskola said, alluding to the covid-19 offseason lockdown that threatened the 2020 season. "Without team camps and all of those things, your conditioning is not there yet. You turn the ball over three times on your end of the field, it's hard to beat anybody. I'm really proud of the kids' effort tonight. They're a really good football team. I think this is the best team Maumelle's had in a long time."

The Hornets finished with a 353-296 advantage in total yardage. Maumelle senior tailback Jaylon Smith ran 22 times for 143 yards.

Maumelle was within 28-20 after junior Nico Davillier, a 275-pound defensive lineman playing Wildcat quarterback, ran 4 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Senators scored on their first two possessions to lead 14-0 after one quarter. Junior tailback Daryl Searcy ran 12 yards for a touchdown at 6:07, followed by a 75-yard touchdown pass from Gaston to senior wide receiver Donovan Young at 3:26.

Maumelle trimmed the deficit to 14-6 on a 6-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Jonathan Reyes with 1:44 remaining in the first half.

Robinson took its 21-6 halftime lead when Gaston threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ivan Thomas with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter.