Serbia, Kosovo mend economic fences, Trump says

President Donald Trump speaks after participating in a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, seated left, and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, seated right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel and Kosovo agreeing to mutual recognition.

After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs.

"I'm pleased to announce a truly historic commitment," Trump said in the Oval Office, standing alongside the two leaders, who signed an economic cooperation agreement. "Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization."

"After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough," the president said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxKivWNRNkY]

Trump said Serbia has committed to open a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and move its embassy there in July.

Serbia's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a nod to Israel and the United States. The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. Embassy there in May 2018.

The administration has encouraged other countries to do the same but has been criticized by the Palestinians and many in Europe because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved. Kosovo, a predominantly Muslim country, has never before recognized Israel nor has Israel recognized Kosovo.

In a rare statement issued after the start of the Jewish sabbath, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the president of Serbia for moving the embassy to Jerusalem. He confirmed that Israel and Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations and said Kosovo also will open its embassy in Jerusalem.

"Kosovo will be the first majority-Muslim country to open an embassy in Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. "As I've said in recent days, the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is widening and is expected to add additional countries."

In all, a total of four countries, including the U.S. and Guatemala, now recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as their would-be capital.

The gestures to Israel are part of the Trump administration's push to support the Jewish state, which has included forceful denunciations of criticism of Israel at the United Nations and in other international venues. Most recently, the administration brokered a deal for Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.

Additional Arab states, including Sudan, Bahrain and Oman, have been identified as countries that may soon also normalize relations with Israel.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/95whitehouse/]

Kosovo's Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo's independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The ongoing deadlock and Serbia's unwillingness to recognize Kosovo have kept tensions simmering and prevented full stabilization of the Balkan region after the bloody wars in the 1990s.

"These were difficult talks for us, but I'm truly satisfied," Vucic told Serbian reporters in Washington.

He stressed that the economic agreement does not include "mutual recognition" between Serbia and Kosovo. But he hailed the talks as a big victory for Serbia and a step toward closer ties with the U.S. Despite officially seeking membership in the European Union, Serbia has been forging close political, economic and military ties with Russia and China.

Hoti described the economic cooperation as a "huge step forward" in the relationship and said the two leaders were committed to working together.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Josef Federman, Llazar Semini and Dusan Stojanovic of The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, seated left, and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, seated right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, seated left, and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, seated right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)