State's coronavirus death toll reaches 882; daily new cases, hospitalizations fall

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Amid a holiday weekend that state officials have warned could increase the spread of the coronavirus, the state's count of confirmed virus cases rose Saturday by 515, less than half the number of cases added a day earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by nine, to 882.

"A decrease in new cases with a good day of testing is encouraging, but it's still imperative we all wear a mask and keep our distance as we enjoy the weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell by 16, to 385, even as 34 patients were newly admitted.

The number of patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 78. The total number of Arkansans who have ever been on a ventilator because of the virus rose by two, to 566.

The number of Arkansans who have ever been hospitalized with the virus rose to 4,456, while the state's cumulative count of confirmed cases rose to 64,690.

Those cases included 5,840 that were still considered active after 421 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Saturday's increase in confirmed cases was the lowest since Monday. It followed Friday's record of 1,094 such cases added to the state's total.