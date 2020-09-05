Two people killed in Hope; police suspect murder-suicide

The Hope Police Department is investigating the death of two residents early Saturday morning as a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

Officers on Saturday responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on the 400 block of Moses Street, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Interstate 30 and Arkansas 29. At the residence, police found the bodies of Kayla Banks, 34, and Ottis Harris, 38.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (870) 777-3434.