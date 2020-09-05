Wynne gets a 'wow' from coach

WEST MEMPHIS -- Quarterback Marterius Ross accounted for four touchdowns and fullback Kamryn Speed rushed for 126 yards to lead the Wynne Yellowjackets to a 39-6 victory over West Memphis.

The Wynne defense dominated all night, limiting the Blue Devils (1-1) to just one first down and 56 yards of offense.

Wynne (2-0) rushed out to a 24-0 halftime lead as Speed rushed for 88 of his total.

"We walked into the locker room at halftime and we said, 'Wow, everything we called worked,' " Wynne Coach Van Paschal said. "I was nervous as a cat coming over here after watching [West Memphis] on film."

Paschal said Speed was "gimpy" all week in practice, but the senior fullback was unstoppable from the early moments of the second quarter.

"We were a little concerned this week with [Speed]," Paschal said. "But he's a tough, tough kid."

Wynne scored on every possession in the first half and ran 41 offensive plays to just 11 for the Blue Devils.

Ross ran 22 yards for the first touchdown of the game with 9:16 to play in the first quarter, and Brayden Mattox's extra point made it 7-0.

Junior tailback Carl Washington slipped loose for a 34-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

Ross wasn't only effective on the ground, but he was opportunistic through the air, completing 4 of 5 passes for 70 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He connected with O.J. Marrs for two touchdown passes, then with Jayden Potter in the fourth quarter from 19 yards.