OPINION | EDITORIAL: About that set-up

IN what may be the most overrated, over-emphasized, overblown piece of news this entire year--and there have been petty political scrapes all year long--Nancy Pelosi got into some sort of mess about a new 'do.

Yes, that dominated the news channels back on Thursday. (Sigh.)

It seems the Speaker of the House got sideways with local rules when she went to a hairdresser in her district, and Fox News found footage of her not wearing a mask in the salon. Oh, by the way, you're not supposed to go to your salon in San Francisco just yet, anyway. The owner of the salon talked to Fox News, but not the AP.

We probably wouldn't comment at all on the matter--hypocrisy is nothing new in politics--except Nancy Pelosi tried to issue something of an apology, which was one of the worst we've ever heard.

The military teaches you to say, "No excuse, sir," and drive on. But too often we are reminded that more and more of our public servants have never served. And proof can be found in their grating apologies that don't apologize. For example, Madam Pelosi's attempt last week:

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times, and that when they said . . . we're able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that," she told reporters. "As it turns out, I was set up."

Adding for emphasis: "I take responsibility for falling for a set-up."

Well.

If that is taking responsibility, what would be deflecting it?

You know, she could have had no comment. Or even told reporters to mind their own business. Or given them all a good cussin' for the record. Anything would have beat that kind of gibberish. It was balder and dash. Flap and doodle.

What it wasn't, was accepting responsibility.