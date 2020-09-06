Cases in state drop off after record surge

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

During a holiday weekend that officials have warned could increase the spread of the coronavirus, the state's count of confirmed virus cases rose Saturday by 515, less than half the number added a day earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by nine, to 882.

"A decrease in new cases with a good day of testing is encouraging, but it's still imperative we all wear a mask and keep our distance as we enjoy the weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted.

The state's confirmed case count rose by a record 1,094 on Friday.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said "it's too soon to tell" whether the smaller increase on Saturday is a hopeful sign.

"I think it possibly had to do with the fact that they did a lot less tests," she said.

She noted that the Health Department had received reports of 6,828 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests of Arkansans conducted Friday.

That was down from a record of more than 11,000 PCR tests that laboratories reported performing a day earlier.

The percentage of tests that were positive on both days was similar -- 6.7% on Thursday and 6.4% on Friday, Dillaha said.

Because of delays in laboratories sending reports to the Health Department and the department entering the information into a database, the daily increase in the official case count typically includes results from tests that were performed over the span of multiple days.

"It could be that there are still [infected people who] haven't been tested, so we need to make sure the people that do get tested and are positive are appropriately isolated and their contacts quarantined and that we continue to provide testing so that those at increased risk get tested," Dillaha said.

The state also reported 33 new "probable" cases, which include those diagnosed through less sensitive antigen tests, raising its count of probable cases to 536.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 fell by 16, to 385, even as 34 patients were newly admitted.

The number of patients on ventilators fell by eight, to 78, while the number of Arkansans who have ever been on a ventilator rose by two, to 566.

The number of Arkansans who have ever been hospitalized with the virus rose to 4,456, while the state's cumulative count of confirmed cases rose to 64,690.

Those cases included 5,840 that were still considered active after 421 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

ONLINE CLASSES URGED

Meanwhile, in a letter posted Friday evening on the Little Rock Education Association's Facebook page, Teresa Knapp Gordon, the group's president, renewed a call for all classes in the state-controlled Little Rock district to be taught remotely rather than in person.

She listed more than two dozen gaps in safety precautions that have emerged at schools, including a lack of personal protective equipment, a failure to report positive test results and a lack of accommodations for teachers with compromised immune systems.

Standardized tests that students will take this week "will add to the trauma that our students are already facing and our parents are going to be overwhelmed and frustrated," Gordon wrote.

"This situation simply cannot be allowed to continue as it puts every one of our students and educators in danger of deadly consequences," Gordon wrote. "We must put a stop to this insanity now."

Gordon also accused Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key of "putting our wonderful students at risk knowingly and purposefully."

"You have chosen to manipulate the data to fit your narrative and you have used our love for and loyalty to our students to guilt us into putting them in danger," Gordon wrote. "Every child or educator who falls ill or dies will become your legacy."

Hutchinson said the union, which represents teachers and support staff, "is not being helpful to the students and families of the Little Rock School District."

"I am proud of the dedication of our teachers and staff across the state to provide the best learning environments for their students," the Republican governor said Saturday in a statement.

"It is disappointing that the union continues to work to disrupt learning and keep our students out of the classroom. The union is the principal reason charter schools are increasingly seen as an option. Parents need to know that there will not be a debate every week as to whether union teachers will be in the classroom for the students."

Key said Gordon's letter is "the latest in a pattern of divisive communication from the union leadership."

"The teachers, staff, and administrators of LRSD have worked very hard to create safe learning environments for students," Key said in an email.

"The data to date show their work has been successful, as there have been minimal disruptions to onsite learning. I am confident in the ability of [Superintendent Mike] Poore and his team to address any issues that may have arisen during the first two weeks of school."

He said Gordon's letter "is not helpful, and it only serves to create apprehension for students and families at a time when they need stability and certainty."

Poore said Saturday that he was surprised by the claims in the letter after what he considered a successful start to the school year.

He said he has spoken with Gordon at least once a day about issues that have arisen and wasn't aware of any that hadn't been addressed.

"Not once has a thing been brought up to say that a building is struggling with PPE," he said.

He said the Health Department notifies the district about students who have tested positive and that the district is making accommodations for teachers and other staff members with compromised immune systems.

Out of 65 requests that have been made, he said, 40 employees have said they no longer need them or are on medical leave. Four requests have been granted and nine others are being worked on, he said. The remaining 12 employees have not yet submitted their requests in writing, he said.

With almost 23,000 students and 3,500 staff members, he said the district has had relatively few cases.

Since Aug. 21, the district's daily reports list six students and 10 staff members who have tested positive. An additional 70 students and 58 staff members have had to quarantine after being near someone who tested positive.

"Everything that we're seeing within those cases, other than a couple of exceptions, they're happening in terms of something happened out in the community, and we're hearing about it," Poore said.

As for the standardized tests, the NWEA Measure of Academic Progress, he said those will help the district assess students' needs after schools closed to in-person instruction in March and reopened this month.

He said he didn't think the tests, which can be completed at home by students enrolled in virtual classes, will be traumatic.

"I think the kids and staff are more or less used to this type of assessment," Poore, who was appointed by Key to his position in 2016, said. "It's one that we've done in the Little Rock School District since I've arrived."

About half the district's enrollment has opted for all-virtual instruction, and the others are attending classes in person.

Hutchinson and Key have said they expect schools to be open for in-person instruction every day when classes are normally held, although they also can offer virtual options and shift to online classes in response to outbreaks and manpower shortages.

The Little Rock union voted to teach online-only ahead of the Aug. 24 start of the school year.

It then agreed to teach in person after Poore announced that the year would begin with an alternating schedule for students who chose in-person instruction, with half the students attending on Monday and Thursday and the other half on Tuesday and Friday. The classes initially were online for all students on Wednesday.

After Poore announced that in-person classes would be held five days a week starting last week, teachers agreed to continue showing up, although Gordon said association members would be "keeping a very close eye on the situation" and predicted the district would soon be forced to shift to all all-virtual schedule.

Poore said the association was scheduled to meet Monday. As of Saturday, he said he hadn't heard of any plans for teachers to stay home on Tuesday.

Gordon didn't respond to messages seeking comment on Saturday.

CASES BY COUNTY

State officials have said college students who returned to classes last month have driven much of the state's recent growth in virus cases.

On Saturday, 207, or 40%, of the confirmed cases added to the state's total were among residents age 18-24, even though that age group accounts for just 15% of the cases that have been confirmed in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Residents in Washington County, home of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, accounted for 148, or 29%, of the new cases.

With the addition of the new cases, Washington County on Saturday overtook the more populous Pulaski County as the county with the highest number of active cases.

The state's count of active cases in Washington County grew by 131, to 730.

Pulaski County's count of active cases, meanwhile, grew by 21, to 722.

Washington County also continued to have the largest number of cumulative cases, 7,577.

The cumulative case count in Pulaski County, which had the second-highest total, grew by 74, to 7,441.

The state's count of confirmed cases grew by 50 in Jefferson County and 35 in Benton County.

Stone County, population 12,506, had the next highest number of new cases, 19.

The Health Department's count of virus deaths increased by four, to 17 in Randolph County and by one each in Benton, Boone, Lonoke, Miller and Pope counties.

That raised the department's count of deaths to 59 in Benton County; four in Boone County; five in Lonoke County; 10 in Miller County; and 20 in Pope County.

The count of virus deaths grew by one, to 207, among Arkansans age 45-64 and by eight, to 632, among those age 65 and older.

Seven of the deaths were among nursing-home residents, raising the state's count of such deaths to 302.

Dillaha said she she was hopeful that restrictions on gatherings announced Friday by UA would help curb the virus's spread.

Although she hadn't yet heard of any reports of risky social gatherings, she said Labor Day activities likely will lead to a spike in cases.

She noted that relatively high percentage of recent tests in Garland County, home to Lake Hamilton, have been positive.

Over the two-week period that ended Friday, the percentage was 11.3%, according to Health Department.

"I think we're in kind of a mode of watchful waiting to see how we make our way through this holiday weekend and see if people are able to adapt their behaviors, especially those students that are residing or involved in classes or activities related to college campuses," she said.