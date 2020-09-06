Center's director a juggler of tasks

Rachel Miller, director of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, is shown in this photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial photo)

Executive Director Rachel Miller's journey to the helm of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas was a long one. She came from a long line of relatives who served in the military. Her grandparents were in the military, and her mother, father and stepfather were all in the Air Force.

At one point, she wanted to join the Air Force to become a helicopter pilot, but her father encouraged her to go to college and pursue a career outside of military service.

Her upbringing allowed her to spend her childhood abroad, exploring different cultures and developing an appreciation for art and diversity. When she returned to the States in 1994 from Ramstein, Germany, fellow students at Cabot High School thought she and her brother were exchange students.

She landed at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology and gender studies, and a master of arts in rhetoric and writing, eventually earning a doctoral degree in heritage studies from Arkansas State University.

For the past 16 years, Miller has created and managed educational outreach programs for state, city, and nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, including a seven-year stint at the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. She has been the executive director at the Arts and Science Center since 2017.

At the center, the range of activities Miller participates in during any given day is a result of the responsibilities she juggles. Within the course of three days, she wrote a grant report, facilitated intern interviews and schedules, held staff meetings about virtual programming, coordinated the mail-out of contribution letters to donors, created a building maintenance task list, approved the monthly financial report, attended a board meeting and a fundraiser committee meeting, started a new grant application, wrote thank you letters, planned a teaching artist residency, and approved new work orders for construction of ARTSpace, a renovation project underway that will provide educational programming for area students and the community.

No stranger to hard work, Miller describes her days as "all over the map," and each day she described ended with "and cleaned the toilets."

Miller admitted that her professional aspiration had not been to be the director of a museum, saying she sees herself more as a connector than a director.

"Even so, I wouldn't change a thing," she said. "I have managed to take 20 years of experience in two different career tracks -- writing and research and community programming -- and combine it into one job, being the director of a wonderful museum."

"Dr. Miller is absolutely wonderful to work with," said Chaney Jewell, the center's curator of collections and exhibitions. "She is very in tune aesthetically. She has a sensitivity to current issues, recognizes what the community needs, and lets the community know we care about their needs."

When asked if she has learned anything about herself through her connection with the museum and the community, Miller said, "Well, I really dislike public speaking."

She said that as the director of a museum that is growing exponentially, there is an expectation for the director to be a visible personality, which is a challenge for her. She said she prefers personal interactions and that personal connection and accessibility resonate with the Arts and Science Center's stakeholders.

Her professional trajectory has always included community engagement, she said, and she especially enjoys creating awareness and enthusiasm for a community's cultural assets.

In her time at the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, she worked one-on-one with community groups and educators on providing well-researched, hands-on engagement programs emphasizing their community's historic sites and cultural assets. Miller said it was exhausting work that required a lot of solitary driving around the state, but she made connections that inspired her to continue working in this field and to pursue her doctoral degree in heritage studies.

Further, those connections continue to benefit her now as the center seeks out new partnerships in the region.

Miller said her graduate work at ASU was grueling, but "I saw it as an avenue for growing my understanding of diversity, community dynamics, and how it all ties back to the humanistic need for a sense of place, a sense of connection."