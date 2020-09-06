Brett Hibbs is the new police chief for the Jacksonville Police Department. He is the fifth leader of the department since former Chief Kenny Boyd retired in 2017. (Three Rivers Edition / Sam Pierce )

Brett Hibbs can now breathe a sigh of relief, although it might be a short-lived one.

After serving as interim police chief for the Jacksonville Police Department for the past three months, the “interim” title has been officially dropped.

“It feels a little more relaxing,” said Hibbs, who was officially named the new police chief on Aug. 21. “It is tough being interim because you don’t want to make any mistakes.

“I was a little relieved to have the interim part removed, but it is not like it is stress-free because I still have a huge responsibility, but I did feel a little more relief.”

Hibbs is the fifth leader of the department since former Chief Kenny Boyd retired in 2017.

“The department has gone through some turmoil, and we have had a lot of changes,” Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson said. “We brought in a chief, and we had a city attorney over the department, and we have had a lot of discontent within the department — there have been some real issues, for sure.

“[Brett] has been able to work a lot of those things out.”

Hibbs, a 25-year veteran of the department, has served in multiple positions, including as a member of the SWAT team and other task forces. Johnson said Hibbs has been involved with everything the Police Department does, and “he is a

do-right guy.” Prior to serving as interim chief, Hibbs was a lieutenant in the Support Services Division.

Johnson said he did not post the chief

position, but during Hibbs’ term as interim chief, Johnson said Hibbs has shown great leadership skills, organizational skills and forward-thinking skills to make the department more unified and do a better job for the city.

“He has displayed all the characteristics of a chief, and he understands the department well,” Johnson said. “He has also held meetings with the officers and heard their feedback. He wants to hear their complaints and what we can do to be a better department.”

“It is very exciting to be the police chief,” Hibbs said. “However, it is also a tremendous responsibility for the department and the city, and I take it very seriously.

“I am very excited for the opportunity.”

Hibbs grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1988. His dad, Larry Hibbs, served as the city’s police chief from 1994 to 2001, and Brett said it was a goal of his to move up in the department. He said he hasn’t had to ask his dad for advice yet because it’s only been a few days.

“I wanted to be responsible for the department,” Brett Hibbs said. “I didn’t necessarily want to be chief, but I wanted to be responsible for the department and lead the department in a direction that I wanted it to go.

“It was very important to me.”

Hibbs graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2011. He attends Arkansas State University-Beebe and is just one class away from earning an associate degree.

“After I got passed up for chief the first time, I wanted to finish my degree before retirement, but now I am so close, I want to finish,” Hibbs said. “I don’t know how I am going to do it, but I paid for it months ago, before everything happened with COVID-19 and before I was named interim chief.”

With his dad as chief, Hibbs said, he grew up around the department, and when he was a kid, all the officers knew him and helped raised him.

“When I first started working, I was drafting designs for aircraft parts, sitting at a desk, and it wasn’t for me,” Hibbs said. “I wanted something more beneficial, more challenging and more rewarding.

“[As a police officer], there are a lot of challenges, and you never know what to expect. Plus, you are helping people and taking care of problems and serving the community every day. There is always something different, which is the part I like.”

During his conversations with other officers, Hibbs said, one of the biggest issues that stood out was the lack of communication within the department.

“That’s with any organization — there is always room to improve,” Hibbs said. “But I want us to work better as a team and understand each other’s roles so that we can work better together.

“There needs to be better communication up and down, including communicating what the needs are for the community. We need supervisors communicating with officers and vice versa.”

The Jacksonville Police Department currently has 59 officers, including those who are either still in the academy or in training. Hibbs said that a few years ago, the department had as many as 80 officers, and he would like to get back up to that point so he can have more officers in the schools and fill the programs that are currently empty.

He said that with the shortage of manpower and an outbreak of crime that has occurred in North Little Rock and Little Rock, the department has seen crime go up tremendously this year.

“Jacksonville has had seven homicides this year, and we have had a lot of ‘shots fired’ calls,” Hibbs said. “And the other cities around us are having the same problem. We are trying to find the right ways to reduce the problem because I am worried that an innocent person will get shot someday.

“We are taking efforts right now to stop that from happening.”

Hibbs said he believes the decrease in the number of officers started after protests and riots in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, when Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer. He said recruiting got hard, and retention of officers has been a problem nationwide. He said it also takes about a year to put an officer on the street, between the six months for training and the four-month hiring process.

“One of my goals is to get everybody working on the same page and as a team,” Hibbs said. “I feel like we already serve the public and community pretty well, but I want to make sure we are a team, and I think that’s where we are going right now.”

He said that, most importantly, he wants to continue to build the department’s relationship with the community, especially with the civil unrest currently being experienced nationwide.

“We are very concerned with the department’s relationship here with the community,” Hibbs said. “It is hard right now because people aren’t getting together, so it has been a little difficult.

“I have asked our officers, if they see anything going on, to get out and be a part of it and talk to people. I want our officers in the neighborhoods and being seen.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.