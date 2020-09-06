A hearse bearing the body of detective James Skernivitz passes under an arch made by two Cleveland Fire Department engines as it travels to the funeral home under police escort Saturday. (AP/Cleveland Division of Fire/Lt. Mike Norman)

3 people questioned in officer's death

CLEVELAND -- Two firetruck ladders stretched a large American flag over a hearse that threaded the Cleveland streets Saturday as it carried the body of a police detective killed in the line of duty to a funeral home.

Other first responders stood at attention as the procession for detective James Skernivitz, 53, passed, WKYC-TV reported.

Three people are being questioned after Skernivitz and a man described as a police informant were shot and killed in the officer's unmarked car during a drug operation Thursday night on the city's west side.

Skernivitz had joined a federal anti-violence task force shortly before he and Scott Dingess, 50, were killed, officials said.

Two juveniles and an adult were taken into custody on unrelated arrest warrants, Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard told reporters Friday. Their names have not been released.

A Cleveland police official knowledgeable about some details of the shooting, but who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that Skernivitz, a 25-year member of the force, had been working undercover as part of a drug operation and that Dingess was a police informant.

Skernivitz and other law enforcement officers had been sworn in Wednesday at the Cleveland FBI office to become members of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in support of Operation Legend, a Justice Department effort to crack down on violent crime in a number of U.S. cities, including Cleveland, an FBI representative said.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

Drug-lord appeals conspiracy verdict

NEW YORK -- The notorious Mexican drug-lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out.

An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at his trial. It also cites reports that before reaching a guilty verdict, some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial.

Prosecutors declined to comment Saturday.

Guzman was sentenced last year to life behind bars for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Before the federal case, he had attained near-mythical status by escaping from prison twice in Mexico, the second time through a tunnel dug into the shower of his cell. He was recaptured and sent in 2017 to the United States and put in solitary confinement.

At trial, Guzman's lawyers argued that he was the fall guy for other kingpins who were better at paying off top Mexican politicians and law enforcement officials to protect them.

"Chapo Guzman's prosecution was marred by rampant excess and overreach, both governmental and judicial -- needless resorts if he was really the kingpin extraordinaire his adversaries insisted," the appeal says.

Mom, 3 kids found dead in house fire

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, and found flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the building, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an "aggressive interior attack" as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children -- 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female -- were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it "a very difficult morning for us."

"The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life," he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Email attacks on rise, officials warn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama securities officials say cybercrime including email attacks are on the rise during the pandemic, and they're warning people to be careful online.

A statement from the Alabama Securities Commission says social engineering attacks have been increasing with more people working at home and children using virtual learning because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency says "phishing" attacks are a particular threat. That's when scammers mimic a legitimate source to access personal information, often by email. Many of the attacks try to create a sense of urgency by making people think information or financial accounts are at risk.

Commission Director Joe Borg said information is more accessible than ever, leading to potential problems.

"A hacker obtaining access to your investment accounts is the equivalent to a thief finding your house key under your front door, entering your home with ease and robbing you of your prized possessions," Borg said in the statement.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports