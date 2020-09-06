Flocking fans maskless at races

Kylan Scarberry, 8, of Damascus watches the 4Up Mules race Saturday from the bluffs above the track during the National Championship Chuckwagon Races in Clinton. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/96chuckwagons/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

CLINTON -- Hundreds of people, the vast majority without masks and many of them clustered together on a hillside, gathered to view the second performance of the National Championship Chuckwagon Races in Clinton on Saturday afternoon, one day after Arkansas reported a single-day record of new coronavirus cases.

On a rise overlooking the outdoor racetrack, people seated in folding camp chairs did not appear to make an attempt to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another. Very few masks were worn by attendees.

The Arkansas Department of Health, which must approve proposed large gatherings at venues in advance under the state's pandemic-response procedures, gave the annual Chuckwagon Races the green light to proceed last month after initially asking organizers to add more substance to their virus-prevention plans.

The department's directive on outdoor venues says attendees from the same family may sit together, but 6 feet must be maintained among groups. Even outdoors, masks must be worn whenever social distancing is not maintained, according to the department.

When reached by phone on Saturday afternoon, Chuckwagon Races organizer Dapple Eoff said staff members have stayed in contact with the Health Department throughout the event.

"We do realize that there was some issue with some distancing, and we're going to work on improving that for [ today]," Eoff said. "The best thing that we can do at this point, especially during the event, during the actual window of the races, is just to continue to voice it through our announcers and to ask people to spread out as far as -- as best as -- we can."

Event staff members had not had a chance to meet to discuss how to address the social-distancing issue, Eoff said as of about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The events surrounding the Chuckwagon Races began on Aug. 29 and run through today. The third and final chuckwagon race performance is scheduled for the afternoon, followed by the awards ceremony.

According to department records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a state health official in July told organizers that their plans had insufficient information and urged them to provide more specifics on how two-thirds event capacity and social distancing would be maintained during.

Organizers submitted a revised plan, which the Health Department approved on Aug. 5.

On Saturday, horses and mules pulled pioneer-style covered wagons across a grass-and-dirt track, as riders wearing cowboy hats whipped the reins to urge their animals on.

Every few minutes, at the sound of the starting gun, the mounts took off and dragged the wagons behind them, the carts rattling and the spokes of their wheels becoming a blur. Pounding hooves kicked up dirt, dust and muddy water as the animals rounded turns in certain sections of the track.

Scattered around the viewing area, posted signs with the logo of the Health Department reminded attendees not to enter if they had recently experienced a fever or cough, or if they had been in contact with an infected person. People aged 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions were discouraged from attending, the signs said.

For "Big John" Sturdivant, 67, of Crossett, Saturday marked his 32nd year attending the Chuckwagon Races, he said. During 30 of those years, including this year, he has camped out, Sturdivant said.

Recent severe weather that swept through Arkansas last week associated with Hurricane Laura blew his barn down, Sturdivant said, but did not upset his plans to attend the races. "I'm planning for next year right now," he said.

Sturdivant, who was joined by family members at this year's races, said he appreciated the event organizers holding the event in spite of the pandemic "so we can come and enjoy a great weekend."

As for the coronavirus outbreak, Sturdivant was not worried, explaining that he is going to die someday. "I'm ready to go home," he said.

"I ain't going to speed it up," he went on, before adding, "but I'm not scared of the virus, no."

Michelle Kelber, 54, was manning a stall with leather and cowhide wares such as handbags from her business, Crooked Arrow Cowhides. It was her sixth year traveling to Clinton from her home in Iowa to sell goods at the races, she said.

The Chuckwagon Races "is one of our best shows," Kelber said, explaining that "it's our kind of people, you know, that like our stuff – the custom, one-of-a-kind, unique items that they can't get anywhere else."

Clay Chappell, 66, of Columbia, S.C., was attending the races for the first time. He was joined by his brother, who had attended the races previously, Chappell said.

"I want to be down there among them," Chappell said of the racetrack, as an announcer's voice rang out in the background. A fish farmer by trade, Chappell acknowledged he has never done any ranching or horse-racing for himself.

The covid-19 outbreak presented no concerns, from Chappell's point of view.

"That's a bunch of garbage," he said.

The TNT Back in Black team of Romance races across the creek Saturday in the buckboard division of the National Championship Chuckwagon Races in Clinton. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/96chuckwagons/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)